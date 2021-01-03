IND Vs AUS: In the absence of Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane brilliantly took the command of Team India and won the Melbourne Test by 8 wickets. After this victory, the legendary players have also been praised for Rahane’s captaincy. Former Australia captain Ian Chappell has even said that Rahane was born to lead the team.

Ian Chappell has said that Ajinkya Rahane is a brave, smart and calm player. Chappell said, “It is no surprise that Rahane captained the team in the MCG. He captained the Dharamshala in 2017. It can be said that this player was born to captain the cricket team.”

Chappell further wrote, “There are a lot of similarities between the match at Dharamshala in 2017 and the match at MCG. Firstly, this match was between the two best competing teams and then contributed significantly to the lower order in the first innings and finally : Rahane batted aggressively and led the team towards the winning total. “

Keep calm rahane

Rahane scored a brilliant century in the first innings at the MCG and scored 27 not out in the second innings. Chappell wrote, “This is part of Rahane’s success as a captain, he is brave and shrewd. Apart from two important qualities, he has a lot in his leadership ability. He keeps calm when things start coming out of his hands.” . “

Let us know that in the second innings of the first Test, Team India was all out for just 36 runs. But thanks to Rahane’s century in the second Test, Team India managed to equalize 1-1 in the series by defeating Australia by 8 wickets.

