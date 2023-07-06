During these days we have had the honor and pleasure of having on our microphones, for a video interview, Anjali Bhimani. The very talented actress and voice actress from the United States recently appeared in Ms Marvel in the role of Aunt Ruby, but is also very active in the world of video games and in that of TTRPG.

Despite some unfortunate technical problems that affected the quality of our video, the interview was really fun and interesting, with Anjali turning out to be a very nice and very helpful.

From the MCU to the cinema, passing through video games

Our interview lasted about twenty minutes, during which the actress told us not only about her past and future projects, but also about the splendid realities that see her as a protagonist in this rich period.

We opened the dance with a question regarding Ms Marvelthe TV series available on Disney+ which saw her play one of the protagonist’s aunts. Although she was unable to tell us – for obvious reasons – any anticipation of her future in the series (the policies are very restrictive), she told us about her about her great experience while shooting.

Not only did she have so much fun, but she reserved a special place in her heart, above all because it is a very particular series that deals with many different themeswho described us as visibly excited.

We then moved on to talk about his passions: cinema, video games, tabletop RPGs, all things that he loves and that are interconnected, that are part of one big group. She told us that what binds all this together, and which is one of the greatest reasons for these passions of hers, is that in each of these areas a story is told.

In the world of video games we will see her very soon (August 3) in the role of Jellyfish in Stray Gods, a video game that stands as a “Musical role-playing game”. In this regard she told us how she was One of the first (if not the first) entry to be registeredbut above all how this experience was new for her, and how reassuring – and electrifying – it was to work side by side with sacred monsters, first of all Troy Bakerwho directed and starred in the game.

In this small passage, there was no shortage of nice references to his voice.

RPG between Dimension 20 and Critical Role

Moving on to the RPG part, she told us how she is actually one player since she was a child (he started when he was only 8 years old!), and that thanks to recent events this passion has returned stronger than ever, and now he can’t live without it! Especially because at the same time she finds herself both protagonist and spectator of history.

The interview then closed not only with a quick list of his recent and current activities (including nothing less than Candela Obscura with Critical Role), but also with his personal projects that he had the pleasure of sharing with us, as a network of podcasts – SLAP the network – opened by her and her husband, dedicated to themes always connected to the problems of the world, with also charities and organizations of various types that are supported (monetary speaking) thanks to the results of the various episodes.

We strongly advise you to start the player on the cover and to follow the complete video interview, both to find out more and to co get to know Anjali Bhimani a little closer!