Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 20/11/2023 – 21:23

The National Association of Newspapers (ANJ) expressed “repudiation and concern” with the attacks suffered by Estadão and its professionals, since the newspaper began publishing reports revealing the access of the wife of the head of Comando Vermelho in Amazonas to offices of the Ministry of Justice. In a note released this Monday, the 20th, the entity joins professionals from different areas, who also criticized the intimidation attempts made by party leaders, government members and supporters and influencers.

“The use of intimidation methods against media outlets and journalists is not in line with democratic values ​​and demonstrates a flagrant disregard for press freedom. It also highlights a characteristic practice of autocratic regimes of, with the support of political leaders, websites and government influencers, trying to divert the focus from uncomfortable reports through attacks against those who investigate and publish them”, says the Association’s note.

Lawyer and former state deputy Janira Rocha was financed by Comando Vermelho days before the “Amazonian drug lady” visited the Ministry of Justice

Former PSOL deputy received at MJ received money from Comando Vermelho

The attacks were amplified last Sunday, following posts on X (formerly Twitter) by the president of the Workers’ Party (PT), Gleisi Hoffmann, and the Minister of Justice, Flávio Dino. Both mentioned the article on a website sympathetic to the Lula government, with false information about the production process of the reports by the Estadão.

Shortly afterwards, youtuber Felipe Neto directed the attacks at Andreza Matais, executive editor of Politics and head of the Estadão in Brasilia. In less than two hours, Neto deleted the post in which he exposed the journalist’s image. He published another, which only targeted the newspaper. This Monday, the influencer apologized for “exposing her photo or encouraging any type of persecution against her”. However, he reiterated criticism of the professional’s conduct and the newspaper.

“It was hoped that the practice of destroying reputations rather than debating arguments would have stopped after the last election. Unfortunately, this did not happen. The best way to deal with disagreements is with more press freedom, not less. The persecution of people instead of the debate about ideas and facts is a concern,” said economist Marcos Lisboa, former president of Insper and former Secretary of Economic Policy in the first Lula government. Lisbon sought the Estadão to show solidarity with the newspaper and Andreza.

“They set up the ‘hate office’ and complain about ‘false symmetry’. What they are doing against Andreza Matais is a shame”, economist Alexandre Schwartsman, former director of the Central Bank, posted on X.

Politicians from different parties also spoke out on social media.

“My solidarity with journalist Andreza Matais, the target of harmful attacks that must be condemned by everyone who defends freedom of the press and democracy”, wrote federal deputy Baleia Rossi (MDB-SP).

“The attacks by the PT government and its allies on Estadão and its journalists, for the articles about the ‘Dama do Tráfico’, only confirm the party’s authoritarian bias. It coexists poorly with contradiction”, posted senator Sergio Moro (União Brasil-PR).

“Matter of Estadão shows the organized crime lobby on official agendas in two Ministries, with travel and accommodation paid for by the government. What was the PT’s reaction? Attack the journalist”, published the president of the Partido Novo, Eduardo Ribeiro.

Journalists and analysts from various outlets also condemned the attacks on journalist Andreza Matais and professional journalism.

“If Brazilian journalism is ashamed, now is the time to tweet, make a disgusted face on the news and type ‘dark times’, but that’s a lot to ask for the current state of things. Live the Estadão and the great Andreza Matais”, wrote journalist Milton Neves, from Rádio Bandeirantes and UOL.

“What they are doing to Andreza Matais, an award-winning journalist, author or coordinator of teams that gave some of the most important scoops in recent years (secret budget, Saudi jewelry, MEC pastors, for those with a selective memory) is shameful harassment. It’s misogynistic to a disgusting degree. Exposure of the journalist’s photo to the lynch mob, exposure of personal life, questioning about ‘who finances’. It wasn’t long ago that we saw this. What a shame”, said Vera Magalhães, presenter of Roda Viva, on TV Cultura, columnist for the newspaper The globe and CBN commentator.

“Andreza Matais is an excellent journalist. I met her in Brasília, in 2015, when I was an economic advisor to Senator Serra. All my support to her, for her serious and correct work. Democracy only goes well with a free press”, highlighted Felipe Salto, former Secretary of Finance and Planning of São Paulo, columnist for Estadão and UOL and professor at IDP.

Ministry of Justice admitted error and changed procedure for meetings

O Estadão revealed that Luciane Barbosa Farias had access to the Ministry of Justice on November 13th. Married for 11 years to Clemilson dos Santos Farias, Tio Patinhas, leader of the Red Command in Amazonas, the “drug lady” was at the Palace of Justice for the first time on March 19, in a meeting with Elias Vaz, National Secretary of Legislative Affairs. She returned on May 2, for a meeting with Rafael Velasco Brandani, head of the National Secretariat for Penal Policies (Senappen).

Contacted before the publication of the first report, the ministry headed by Flávio Dino confirmed Luciane’s presence in the delegation for both meetings, but stated that it was “impossible” for the intelligence sector to detect her presence in advance.

Responsible for requesting the two meetings, lawyer Janira Rocha, former deputy for PSOL in Rio de Janeiro, received three bank deposits from the “accountant” of Comando Vermelho do Amazonas, according to an investigation by the Amazonian Civil Police. The transfers took place days before the first meeting. Janira’s name appears on the ministry’s agenda at both meetings.

With the matter already in the air, given the repercussion of the case, Vaz took the blame for the entry of the “drug lady” into the Ministry. “If there was any error, it was on my part for not having carried out a deeper check of the people I was going to receive”, said the secretary.

On the same day, the ministry drafted an ordinance changing the rules for access to the folder. The new rules require: sending the name and CPF of meeting or hearing participants at least 48 hours in advance; meetings or hearings must be requested by email for evaluation purposes; every visitor must be met at the reception of the Palace of Justice or the annexes for identification and orientation.

In addition to the Ministry of Justice, Luciane was in the Chamber of Deputies and the National Council of Justice. At the beginning of November, she participated in an event in Brasília on preventing and combating torture with tickets and daily expenses paid for by the Ministry of Human Rights and Citizenship.

O Estadão It also revealed inconsistency in another justification presented by the Ministry of Justice. The ministry said it had not followed through on Luciane’s demands on behalf of the NGO “Instituto Liberdade do Amazonas”, of which he is president. The Ministry of Justice system, however, indicates that the entity’s claim was processed for two and a half months by the department.

An investigation by the Amazonas Civil Police shows that the NGO chaired by Luciane had expenses paid by Comando Vermelho in February, a month before her first visit to the MJ.

“The furious reaction orchestrated on social media against journalists from Estadão It in no way diminishes the quality of the investigation into the report on the trafficking lady’s intimacy with senior public officials. It only shows the inability of certain sectors to coexist with independent journalism”, stated the executive director of journalism at Grupo Estado, Eurípedes Alcântara.

Read the full ANJ note

“ANJ follows with concern and expresses its repudiation of the intimidation attempts against O Estado de S. Paulo and its Politics editor, Andreza Matais, after the newspaper disclosed the access of the wife of an organized crime leader in Amazonas to offices of the Ministry of Justice.

The use of intimidation methods against media outlets and journalists is not in line with democratic values ​​and demonstrates a flagrant disregard for press freedom. It also highlights a characteristic practice of autocratic regimes, with the support of political leaders, websites and government influencers, trying to divert the focus from uncomfortable reports through attacks against those who investigate and publish them.

The ANJ hopes that such methods of intimidation, especially against female journalists already employed in the recent past, will cease immediately, in the name of respect for press freedom and the free activity of journalism and media outlets.

Brasília, November 20, 2023.

National Association of Newspapers – ANJ”