Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 11/09/2024 – 21:08

The National Association of Newspapers (ANJ) released a statement this Wednesday, the 11th, stating that the blocking of X (formerly Twitter) affects the work of journalism in the country and that it hopes that the decision to suspend the network and fine R$50,000 for those who access the platform via VPN will be reviewed by Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

The organization said that several media outlets and journalists have reported difficulties in fulfilling their missions, since without access to the platform “they no longer have access to different views, reports and thoughts.” The ANJ adds that one of the essential functions of the press is to monitor social media and compare statements with real facts, to keep the population accurately informed.

“One of the missions of the press is precisely to follow what is happening on the networks and to duly verify versions and statements, comparing them with real facts and data,” says the association.

OX has been blocked in Brazil since August 30. Moraes ordered the social network’s services to be suspended after businessman Elon Musk, owner of the platform, refused to appoint a representative in the country.

The ruling is valid until X designates an individual or legal entity as spokesperson and pays fines for non-compliance with profile blocking. The amount exceeds R$18 million. In early September, the First Panel of the STF unanimously upheld the suspension of the platform.