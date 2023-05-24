Alongside the Nigerian Burna Boy, the Brazilian artist will open the match between Inter Milan and Manchester City, in Turkey

Singer Anitta will be one of the attractions at the opening show of the 2023 UEFA Champions League final, the main European football championship. The Nigerian singer and composer Burna Boy will share the stage with the Brazilian. The match between Inter Milan and Manchester City will take place on June 10 at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul (Turkey).

The announcement was made by UEFA on social media: