If a marketing team had to invent a Brazilian ambassador for the 21st century, they would not have been able to create anyone better than Anitta. Larissa de Macedo Machado (Rio de Janeiro, 28 years old) chose this stage name in honor of a soap opera, Love to Life (2013-2014), only to find that the most addictive soap opera would be his own life. Born in the favelas of Rio de Janeiro and hardened between the church choir and the versions of songs funk that she uploaded to YouTube, she grew up among gyms, dance classes and cosmetic surgery clinics. Today she is the most popular artist to emerge from Brazil (Caetano Veloso or Gal Costa are institutions, yes, but they no longer fill discotheques) and her duets with J Balvin, Cardi B, Rita Ora, Madonna or Maluma are sweeping the platforms. It’s provocative, foul-mouthed and sexual, an unpredictable hurricane.

There are also demons in his story. On Netflix (where there is not one documentary series about her life, but two) she revealed that she had been a victim of rape in her teens. Anitta is pure Rio: the favela and luxury hotels coexist in it, joy and violence. The last scene of the soap opera, also unmistakably Anitta, took place in the middle of the recording of her latest album.

“When I was recording Girl From Rio in the study I read on a Brazilian news page that I had a brother. My father had gotten a woman pregnant before he met my mother, something that even he did not know. One of my producers, Stargate, said to me, ‘Put this in the song, it’s great!’ He did: “I just found out I have another brother,” he sings in the song.

“I did not experience that as something negative,” he clarifies. “This story is very crazy and funny. I already have his name tattooed, like that of my other brother, the one I have known all my life. And now I have a niece, her daughter. My mother also loves my new brother. After all, my father wasn’t married then either. It does not count as infidelity ”.

Girl From Rio It is the album that Anitta will publish soon and in her first single, of the same title, she dares to cover a classic from her country, The girl from Ipanema, but without speaking precisely of Ipanema. “Where I was born, we pretty girls don’t look like models,” she sings. She talks about that other river, the one that she knows and does not appear in the tourist guides. “In the Girl From Rio video there is a beach, but an artificial one that the government built for people without access to other beaches.” Known as Piscinão de Ramos, this invention consists of a pond the size of three football fields that welcomes bathers from the poorest neighborhoods. A beach that foreigners do not visit and that suggests that Anitta wants to become a representative of that other Brazil. Is that so? “I hope so,” he replies. Her first big concert, in 2012, took place right there and forever marked her image: a pop artist who was inspired by Britney Spears or Beyoncé, but who addressed girls with very different lives and bodies. Girls like her.

He has taken courage by covering a totem of the music of his country, Garota of Ipanema. But it is a new pop version, with the sound of today. It’s not bossa nova.

Something striking from his previous album, Kisses, was that he had a song for all audiences. Even my mother listened to him. She liked Caetano Veloso’s, sure! That song is very pretty. My intention, not for now, but for the future, is to make an entire album like this. I love my own voice when I sing this kind of song. This album has more identity, it doesn’t mix so many things. Girl from Rio It is made to try that Brazilian rhythms begin to be recognized globally.

But sing in English, not in Portuguese. Brazil is featured in the songs, but they are all in English. The intention is to set the pace first, but in the easiest way, with a global language. That way people are more likely to be interested in something. And then we will do something that has more of Portuguese. Everything has to be step by step, without haste. It’s already too much news: a new artist outside of Brazil, new sound, and a new language on top of it?

Are you not afraid of being criticized for being an ambassador of Brazilian culture who is singing in English? In Brazil they sometimes say this, I know, but only people who don’t know exactly what I’m trying to do with my career. Anyone with a modicum of criticism, curiosity and culture will understand exactly what I am doing. If I’m looking for something popular, we need to speak the global language so that people connect with you. And then they start looking for other things. Slowly. Those who understand music understand that this is the way.

Seen from the outside, Brazil seems like a place with many contrasts. Is that in your character? Are you a genuinely Brazilian product? Yes. Brazil is like that. There are many differences. But for example, at carnival everyone joins in, is on the street. We all have very similar characteristics regardless of our social position. I think yes, that I am the representation of this mixture because I come from a humble family but I love studying and I am very curious. I adapt to any type of environment.

To conquer the world, Anitta has a team of top-notch producers, but above all with an overwhelming personality and a caustic, unfiltered sense of humor, which makes her one of the most surprising celebrities of today. He boasts of plastic surgeries: “My face is that of Frankenstein, all fake! I became an expert in Photoshop, I retouched my face and when I had the money I went to a doctor, I showed her the photo and I said: ‘Do this in real life,’ she said on one occasion.

Singer Anitta won the Grammy for Best Urban Music Album. John Parra / Getty Images

Seeing his television interventions is an indescribable experience. You are one of the most foul-mouthed and unpredictable interviewees in current pop. This brings me trouble! There are always problems when you don’t have a filter. But I do have a filter, be careful: my filter is respect, the limits of others. But with me? [Hace una pedorreta]. When you don’t have filters with yourself that’s when things get complicated. People are always going to be judging you if you are too sincere. And I don’t think she was good at playing a role. I’m not good at lying. I am a blast. If in those interviews I have to be more like this [imposta una cara de niña buena]… it would not work. I’m explosive, I say what I want. My personality is more like a submachine gun. I like to do interviews. Is part of my job. If you want something you have to say to the world, if you want them to listen to you, you have to give something in return. If you want people to know and publicize your work, you have to dedicate a little of your time and your love to being a nice person. In the end, if there is no one talking about you and telling what you do …

Another impression, correct me if I’m wrong, is that when she gives interviews to Anglo-Saxon media she is more withdrawn than when you do it in Spain or in Latin media. Is there a language barrier to that craziness you’re talking about? I think it is because people still do not know my personality well abroad, so when they ask me questions they always put me in a certain role. I think because they are more used to those artists from here [se refiere a Estados Unidos] that they don’t talk so much, that they don’t want to say anything about their privacy. They don’t talk about close things like we Latinos do. I don’t think I change, it changes how they treat me. Ask me what it is, I’m going to answer!

I remember an interview of him with David Broncano in The resistance… [Interrumpe] Not! They always remind me of that interview! I remember I was in Marbella once, I think, and I called a tattoo artist and he, when he arrived, looked at me and said: ‘You are the girl from The resistance! ‘. This shows that how I am depends a lot on who is interviewing me. If they’re funny, I’ll be funny. If they are serious, I will be serious. Here, in the United States, or in England, I notice them more serious and I try to be more serious.

A curiosity: what you told Broncano, which it is not necessary to repeat (we will only give a hint, it was very eschatological), have you told it in an interview elsewhere? If you mean the poop thing, I talk about everything! From poop, from fucking. Of what they ask of me. I say a lot of bad words.

What is your favorite swear word? In Portuguese it is poja. Poja it’s like… [se lo piensa]. Well, the literal meaning of the expression is like sperm, but you can use it to express that something has hurt or bothered you. Like when in Spain you say: “Damn!”.

And in Spanish? In Spanish I like “cabrón” because it can be good or bad, depending on how it is used. In English I like “fuck!”.

You claim not to have changed anything, but something must have changed your personality by becoming an international celebrity who sings with J Balvin or Madonna. No, because I have my family with me. We have a very close relationship and they continue to treat me as they have always treated me. They don’t let the idea that I’m famous get into my head. I don’t like to treat people differently.

Often in Europe we are more critical of the lyrics of musical hits from Latin America, which we label as being macho or too sexual (it happened, for example, with Maluma’s Cuatro babys). Do you think that sex and carnality are experienced in a different way in Europe than in Latin America? On the contrary, I think that in Latin America they are much more macho. I like to sing about sexuality because this means freedom for me. It’s not that I’m exactly the person I sing about, although sometimes I do have a very similar personality to her. I think it is important to have the option to be this way if you want to be this way. That we choose how we want to be without people judging us.

What was it like working with Madonna on your last album? Working with her was like going to a school of responsibility, concentration, education … She arrives with some notes about each song as fat as a book: “I want this sound to go around here, for this I have that other reference” … We have mutual friends and they told him about me. Madonna started looking for things about my work and that’s what she called me. The experience was amazing, she sang funk, sang in Portuguese, asked me to teach him the words in Portuguese … and I [ahoga un grito]… how am I going to correct Madonna? “If I’m wrong, tell me!” She said. And how was he going to tell Madonna “you were wrong”? Well, in the end I did!

Finally, there is a phrase and its very striking and poetic Netflix documentary: “Someday I’ll be old and rich as hell.” It is obvious that she is not old, but has she managed to be rich yet? I have long understood that silver it is infinite. Not for me, what I mean is that the numbers are infinite and if you live looking for more and more money you will always keep looking, unsatisfied with what you have. Today I don’t care much about that. I don’t know how much I have either.

I take that as a yes. Yes, but if I did not have money I would live carelessly the same. I no longer value these things.

