Singer used social media to express support for Molon; PT do Rio proposed breaking with the PSB in the state

Singer Anitta signaled support for the deputy’s candidacy Alessandro Molon (PSB) to the Senate. The artist responded to a publication by the congressman in twitter: “Launch this candidacy soon, homi [sic]”. Afterwards, Molon asked if she supports his name. And the singer replied: “Because I came back from the spiritual retreat thinking I already had a candidate to vote for… waiting for you”.

The message exchange takes place after the PT’s state directory in Rio to vote for breaking the alliance with Marcelo Freixo (PSB). According to allies of former President Lula, André Ceciliano (PT) would be the ideal candidate for the Senate. In exchange, the former president would maintain his support for Freixo’s candidacy for Guanabara Palace.

Here is the message exchange between Anitta and Molon:

Last week, the PT national leadership decided to wait another week to decide what to do in Rio de Janeiro. There was an expectation that the PSB would remove Molon’s name, which so far has not happened.

There is still no certainty about what the PT directorate in Rio de Janeiro will do if the break with Freixo takes place. There are two main options:

single candidate – launch Ceciliano as a senator without a formal alliance with any candidate for governor;

– launch Ceciliano as a senator without a formal alliance with any candidate for governor; Alliance with Rodrigo Neves – abandon Freixo for good and ally with the PDT pre-candidate.

Anita and Lula

Last month, Anitta declared her support for Lula in the race for the Presidency of the Republic. With millions of followers on social media, the singer offered to help “pump” PT on the internet. “From this moment on, I am Lulalá in the 1st round. And I will fight for a novelty in Brazilian presidential politics in the next elections.”