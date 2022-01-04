The singer Anitta took another step in consolidating her international career. Sony Music Publishing announced this Monday (3) the signing of the Brazilian global superstar in a worldwide publishing agreement with the record company.

Anitta became a global pop sensation last year, bringing the Brazilian funk ball to audiences around the world. Her groundbreaking US single, “Girl From Rio”, reached the Top 40 on US radio and the Top 30 on Billboard’s Pop Airplay chart, currently has over 100 million streams and over 35 million views on YouTube.

She has also achieved chart success with recent collaborations such as “Faking Love” with Saweetie, “Me Gusta” with Cardi B and Myke Towers, “Tócame” with Arcangel and De La Ghetto and “Fuego” with DJ Snake and Sean Paul.

Anitta will work closely with SMP’s US and Latin America creative teams, including Amanda Hill and Katie Welle, Senior Vice President of US Creative, and Monica Jordan, Creative Director, Latin America.

“I’m excited to join the Sony Music Publishing family. I can’t wait to continue sharing my music on a global scale and I’m looking forward to what this new partnership will bring,” said Anitta.

