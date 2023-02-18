On Instagram, Bruno Reis (União Brasil) responded to the singer and tagged his wife, Rebeca Cardoso: “Run here”

The singer Anitta praised the mayor of Salvador, Bruno Reis (União Brasil-BA), during the passage of the electric trio in the capital of Bahia this Friday (17.feb.2023). On Instagram, the head of the municipal executive responded to the singer and tagged his wife, Rebecca Cardoso: “Run here”.

“Look at the mayor of the city, guys, how chic. Look at the cat that’s behind him over there. What a delight, the mayor and his friend“, said Anitta during the passage of the electric trio. The artist performed at the Dodô circuit (Barra-Ondina).

Rebecca Cardoso also joined in the fun and in her Instagram profile responded to her husband. “I’m coming, huh?”he said.

In Instagram stories, Anitta published videos in disguise. She appears walking around Salvador and dancing with some fans. See some excerpts:

Carnival should move around BRL 8.2 billion in tourism in 2023, according to an estimate by the CNC (National Confederation of Commerce). The value represents an increase compared to the previous 2 years, when the celebration of the holiday was impacted by the covid-19 pandemic.