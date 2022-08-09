Singer and businesswoman will be global brand ambassador; she is replaced by Thuan Pham, former chief technology officer at Uber

Anitta will leave the Board of Directors of Nubank, announced the digital bank this Tuesday (9.Aug.2022). She leaves the board after completing her term at the Annual General Meeting in 2022.

“The international singer and businesswoman will complete her term on the Board of Directors at the 2022 Annual General Meeting, and given the intense growth of her agenda as a global pop star, she has requested that her membership not be renewed.”, says the statement from Nubank.

From now on, the singer assumes the role of global brand ambassador for the digital bank. In the new position, Anitta will aim to expand the brand, both nationally and internationally. She will participate in communication campaigns, including during the Qatar World Cup, an event that the bank sponsors.

The artist was appointed to the company’s Board of Directors in June 2021. According to the digital bank, during the period, Anitta contributed to the definition of the ESG strategy. environmentalsocial and corporate governance of a company), such as Instituto Nu.

“Anitta is an extraordinary businesswoman and we are very grateful for her contributions to this day.”, says David Vélez, CEO and founder of Nubank.

Anitta, on the other hand, says that she is “happy and proud” with the new position of Nubank ambassador. “I am a shareholder of the company and I strongly believe in it and in what we still have to develop together.”

According to the statement, the singer and businesswoman will be replaced by Thuan Pham, Coupang’s current chief technology officer. Pham has also served as Uber’s chief technology officer from 2013 to 2020.