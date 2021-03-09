After the macho message that the singer published Archangel on your Instagram account, Anitta, one of the most recognized singers of urban music, He replied through his social networks.

The American of Puerto Rican origin shared a violent message through his Instagram stories in which he related respect for women with the clothes they are wearing. That is, it implied that women who deserve respect are those who do not show their bodies on social networks, a macho conception that directly attacks those who decide to do so.

“You want them to respect you as a woman blah blah blah! But you spend teaching the cu ** on social networks for likes, “he wrote. This happened at the hours of March 8, International Women’s Day.

Several users of social networks repudiated the macho message of the urban singer. Among them, Anitta, one of the most listened to female voices in the urban genre industry.

In response, the 27-year-old interpreter made a publication on her social networks, which she accompanied with this response:

“This is me, showing my cu … on my Instagram.

Now, a special question, themed by women’s day yesterday … Can you use women’s asses in your videos and put explicit letters to obtain views, but at the same time say that women who show THEIR OWN ASES in your social networks do not deserve respect? I’m confused.

Putting the meaning of lady and gentleman in google, I come to the conclusion that I do more justice to the word than many guys out there who want women ladies but have nothing of a gentleman.

Happy women’s day, who deserve respect with or without asses out. Be it on your Instagram or in music videos of men who believe that there must be women of one type to exploit them in what suits them and women of another type to make it yours.

Peace, love and coherence ”.