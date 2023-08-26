Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/26/2023 – 1:08 pm

The death of singer and composer MC Marcinho, aged 45, was mourned by artists and authorities this Saturday (26), who highlighted the importance of his work for Brazilian music. Marcinho had been hospitalized at the Copa D’Or hospital in Rio de Janeiro for about two months and, after getting worse, he had multiple organ failure.

Known as Prince of funkMarcinho is one of the main names of the funk melody, genre with romantic lyrics and slower beat. The singer has had great success since the end of the 1990s, and his best known song is glamorous.

Related news:

Singer Tati Quebra-Barraco, one of the forerunners of women’s participation in the funkdeclared his affection for Marcinho on social networks and regretted going through a second mourning in less than a month, referring to the death of MC Katia.

DJ Malboro, also recognized in the funk carioca, remembered when they worked together and how Marcinho’s remarkable voice imprinted his identity on the hits who recorded:

“If you want to talk about love, talk to Marcinho. Unique, unmistakable voice, the type of artist that the broadcaster didn’t need to announce who was singing at the end of playing his song, it was automatic for people to hear his voice and say Mc Marcinho”.

Popularization of funk

Powerful promoter of funk Carioca and Brazilian abroad, singer Anitta also paid tribute to MC Marcinho and his importance for the growing popularity of the musical genre.

MC Marcinho forever marked funk and our music. With his talent, simplicity and charisma, he was one of the forerunners of funk melody and the popularization of the rhythm in Brazil. Rest in peace ✨ — Anitta (@Anitta) August 26, 2023

Singer Valesca Popozuda thanked MC Marcinho for his friendship and wished that the prince of funk’s legacy would be eternal.

“The Prince of funk needed to rest. So many people who made history in the funk leaving, may the legacy of MC Marcinho be eternal. He rested because he fought a lot. My condolences to his family, friends and fans!! This one made history.”

immense loss

Tributes also came from big names in music who are not from the funk, but recognize the prominence that MC Marcinho had for Brazilian culture. Gilberto Gil highlighted that his death is an immense loss for black Brazilian music.

“An immense loss to the world of funk and black Brazilian music. MC Marcinho was a pioneer who influenced generations and enriched our culture. Our condolences to the family and fans”, says the text signed by his team.

Rapper Marcelo D2 highlighted that Marcinho made a mark and became a pillar of funk Carioca and Brazilian music.

prince of funk

The government of the State of Rio de Janeiro released a note of regret for the death of MC Marcinho, noting that the singer “brought to life several stages of the lives of many with his songs, was an inspiration for other funk artists, opened doors, infected with his joy and took favela culture to the world”.

“His letters, which did not come out of the mouths of the people, consecrated him as: Prince of funk. A more than fair title, for someone who was one of the forerunners of the style in Brazil. A great loss for all of us. Thank you for all your talent and for becoming an icon of Rio de Janeiro culture. May God strengthen all family members, fans and friends”, says the note signed by the governor, Cláudio Castro.

The mayor of Rio de Janeiro, Eduardo Paes, ranked Marcinho as one of the biggest names in the funk From Rio. “He was a pioneer who conquered Rio and all of Brazil with his art. My condolences to the fans and may God comfort the hearts of the family!”