Mexico City.- New blood, some veterans and a lot of Latin flavor are the ingredients that will bring life to the 2024 edition of the MTV Video Music Awards, to be held this coming September 11 in New York.

Representing Hispanics, Anitta, Karol G and Rauw Alejandro joined the lineup of artists who will perform at the awards ceremony, which will be held at the enormous UBS Arena.

Brazilian singer Anitta is expected to perform a mix of her hits, especially songs like “Savage Funk” and “Alegría,” as well as the worldwide live release of her new single, “Paradise.” This would be the third consecutive year that the singer has taken over the music gala. In addition, Anitta, who could have colleagues such as Fat Joe, DJ Khaled and Tiago PZK as guests on stage, hopes to win the “Best Latin Artist” award again.

Meanwhile, Colombian singer Karol G, who won the Best Collaboration award for her duet with Shakira on “TQG” last year, will also sing some “surprises” at the ceremony, according to a statement from MTV.

The list of artists who will perform at the MTV VMAs also includes Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, GloRilla, Camila Cabello, Benson Boone, Halsey, Lenny Kravitz and Lisa, from Blackpink. One of the most exciting announcements this year is the return of LL Cool J to the gala, after a little more than 25 years of absence from the MTV VMAs. The rapper will perform songs from his new studio album, The Force. The first time he won an award at this ceremony was in 1991, in the category of “Best Rap.” This year, Taylor Swift, as usual, leads the list of nominees with 10 mentions, closely followed by Post Malone with nine, while Sabrina Carpenter is tied with Ariana Grande and Eminem, with six nominations each.