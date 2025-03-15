What seemed like a closed story in The island of temptations It is still more alive than ever. And not only because Anita, Montoya and Manuel have met again in Survivorsbut now You begin to know what happened between them when the cameras went out.

As Leticia Requejo has told this Friday Latejust get out of realityAnita tried to rebuild her relationship with Montoya while, in parallel, He secretly planned a getaway to Amsterdam with Manuel.

But, according to the journalist, The trip was never held Because, at the last moment, Manuel decided not to accompany her, as the Tertullian has told in the Telecinco program.

“When they leave the island, Anita plays with both Manuel decides not to go and leaves her lying“Requejo said.

After that plant, according to the communicator, Anita tried again with Montoya: “After canceling that trip, toNita returns to Montoya’s armsand this confirms the two bands I would be playing. “