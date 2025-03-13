Anita Williams He could finally throw himself from the helicopter of Survivors. His jump was scheduled for the previous Tuesday, but the storm in Honduras prevented the necessary conditions for it.

“I really want to jump and give 100% of myself“I said from the helicopter.” I want to dedicate the leap to my family, which is the most important pillar of my life, my partners from The island of temptations“He listed.

However, there was someone special: “Above all, dedicate it to my son Thiagobecause all the experience is for him. “The young woman arrived to give everything, and she did so from the beginning.”Go up the height to the maximum“He asked.

“Host!” He exclaimed Jorge Javier Vázquez Seeing how very high the helicopter was. Anita jumped without hesitation. “It is a savage what this girl has done, I do not remember a thing the same! “The presenter was surprised.” He has been spectacular, he was very high! ” Laura Madrueño.

The presenter clarified that Anita Williams had broken the record in his debut in the program: “They confirm that It is the highest jump of the entire edition, it has been shocking“The public cheered and the networks also applauded what happened, calling it as”historical”