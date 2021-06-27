Russian singer Anita Tsoi spoke about the atypical consequences of the postponed coronavirus on the air of the program “You Won’t Believe It!” on the NTV channel. The release of the transfer is available on Youtube…

After recovering from the coronavirus, the singer noticed that her hand was numb. She turned to doctors for help, who advised to undergo an examination. After examining the results, the doctors found that the reason for the numbness of the hand lies in the balance of hormones and minerals disrupted after COVID-19. Choi also said that the consequence of the disease was partly due to an old limb injury.

“For some two or three months I lost the ability to move my hand, it just turned to stone,” the singer emphasized. She had an operation in a Swiss clinic, for which she had to pay more than three million rubles. Now the artist’s body has almost recovered, and she wants to return to work. To do this, every day for eight hours, Tsoi works out on a special apparatus that helps to develop the joint.

On the air of the program, the singer was supported by the actor Aristarkh Livanov, who also complained about the consequences of the coronavirus. After the illness, the artist began to walk worse and get tired quickly.

Earlier, Russian producer Iosif Prigozhin spoke about the difficult fight against COVID-19. He admitted that the illness made him rethink life.