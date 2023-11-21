Over the last few hours, Anita Olivieri was the protagonist of another slip up at Big Brother. After various unfortunate jokes against Beatrice Luzzi and an alleged blasphemy, the Roman manager ended up once again at the center of controversy online for having made a shocking comment against her cousin. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Without any shadow of a doubt, Anita Olivieri is one of protagonists more chatter about this new edition of Big Brother. Although she was the public’s favorite competitor along with Beatrice Luzzithe Roman manager also seems to be the most hated on social media.

In fact, over the last few weeks, the young woman has been causing a lot of discussion on the web. The reason? Olivieri always increases the numbers gaffe of which he becomes the protagonist inside the most spied on house in Italy. The latest slip-up concerns him cousinregarding which he said:

Poor thing was born premature. He has it all… Dyslexic, dysgraphic and suffers from dyscalculia. We make fun of him a lot, he’s small. Poor thing… We massacre him, my brother and I.

Needless to say, the words of Olivieri have raised the ire of the users who asked serious measures to punish his rudeness:

Your cousin Anita will be happy, and your uncles will be even happier… and even more so will the millions of viewers who have dyslexic, dysgraphic, dyscalculic children.

Anita Olivieri: the slip up towards Vittorio Menozzi

The public of the program hosted by Alfonso Signorini cannot forget either shocking sentence that the blonde uttered towards Vittorio Menozzi:

I would go with Vittorio because beautiful children would emerge, but only in this case here. Only if it were the last day on earth,

Anita you will receive a beautiful one scolded in the next episodes? All we have left is find out!