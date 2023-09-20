Over the last few hours, Anita Olivieri ended up at the center of numerous controversies. According to what many viewers and web users claim, the competitor of the new edition of Big Brother he would have cursed during the live broadcast. It’s not all. Alfonso Signorini’s reaction surprised everyone. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Without any shadow of a doubt, Anita Olivieri is one of protagonists most loved and talked about Big Brother. Although it started a week ago, the new edition of the program hosted by Alfonso Signorini has already become the subject of much chatter online. This time, it was Olivieri who ended up at the center of the gossip. The reason? Here are all the details.

During the third episode of Big Brother 2023the gieffina would have cursed in the middle of the live broadcast. It all happened when Anita was called in confessional by the host for the nominations. Right at this moment, the girl was surprised by the voice of the director of “Chi Magazine” and, in light of this, she would have become the protagonist of a real twist. In fact she herself would have named God and then she would have added these words:

What a shot!

In any case, what attracted the attention of viewers was the reaction by Alfonso Signorini. The latter, faced with the girl’s alleged curse, would have laughed exaggeratedly to disguise the gaffe. Currently we don’t know for sure whether Anita actually cursed or not but one thing is certain: the scene was immortalized by fans and the video it went viral on social media in just a few hours.

Alfonso Signorini will treat this subject during the next episodes? We just have to find out! Meanwhile, this new edition of the Big Brother is finding great success and the dynamics they become more and more interesting.