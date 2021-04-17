Multifaceted, curious and restless. Anita Martínez divides her days preparing to return to the theater with Hysteria Types 2, at the La Nonna Theater, a one-man show with Anibal Pachano and the humorous characters that he will do in ShowMatch, The Academy, Marcelo Tinelli’s program, still without a release date.

Meanwhile, on a daily basis, he takes care of his family, his pets, his garden and the rehabilitation of a serious injury to his right knee. He spoke of all this in the Twenty Questions of Live.

1

-What were you like as a girl?

–An earthquake. They called me “varonera” because I was always where there was a bard. After making a mess, I felt anguish because I regretted it. I played a lot on the sidewalk in my neighborhood, Almagro. I was also super sociable and I loved going to school. My parents fought a lot, so at school I was the happiest person in the world.

two

-What is the most difficult for you in this pandemic?

-What anguishes me the most is thinking about what would happen to my mother and my brother, whom I attend for particular reasons, if something happened to me. I always say that I am the head of the family.

3

-Did you learn anything in Famosos Cut and Sewing, the El Trece cycle?

-Yes, I learned one thing that I do not handle and that is the notion of fashion. I like to mix the colors and sometimes it feels like a kick in the stomach. And in the show they helped me understand the concept of when you put what. I love to create fashion for the other, to beautify him. I sew for a lifetime. I have two Singer machines: an old pedal machine, and a modern one, with which I sew zippers, my son Lorenzo’s dust jacket … I’ll fix everything for you. (Laughs)

4

-A phrase that you like?

-Every day I have something to learn, something to forget and many things to be thankful for. ” I don’t know whose it is. I saw her on Instagram and I felt identified.

Anita Martínez: “I have comic roots.”

5

-Actress, dancer, comedian, which one suits you best?

–I consider myself a dancer, essentially. My first great love was with classical dance. I studied at the National School of Dance with the best teachers of the Teatro Colón: Wasil Tupin, Mercedes Serrano, Lidia Segni, among others. I did classic from 6 to 20 years old. I wanted to dance for different things in life and the door of acting and humor was opening for me, which seemed beautiful to me, because I have comic roots.

6

-What angers you?

-Injustice and animal abuse. It seems horrible to me.

7

-You are part of the team of comedians of ShowMatch 2021, you managed to base yourself on humor, an area not so easy for women. Did it cost you a lot?

-Not. I had the opportunity and we were relatively few. Now, thank God, the door opened and more entered. Same, TV has an outstanding debt with female comedians. With Tinelli I will be in the program on Fridays. I still can not believe it! I’m very grateful. The working structure is great.

8

-Anything nice about this pandemic?

-I received 200hs certified Ashtanga Vinyasa teacher at the school Another Yoga look (http://www.otramiradayoga.com). It was a beautiful emotional support. I studied every day in virtual mode. In these times you have to find a community that contains you. I was always very spiritual and, even if I have weaknesses, I try to be strong. Another nice thing is my 12-year-old son, who is a gift. Lolo is good, empathetic. And I have my dogs, my plants and my garden.

9

-A defect?

-I have a lot! (Laughs) I am difficult to make plans with friends. Inconstant. I say yes to a meeting and then I erase myself. Over there I need a push. I am in the bad times, but it is very difficult for me to be in the good times or on your birthday.

10

-What is your favorite place in Buenos Aires?

-San Telmo I love it. I have lived very nice things in that neighborhood. I also like the Japanese Garden. I am a fan of the oriental. I studied Japanese for three years with a native who came to my house. And I like museums: Decorative Art and Malba. They are places that have mysticism, silence and learning.

eleven

-A virtue?

-Austerity.

Anita Martínez, winner of Dancing 2014.

12

-You had a very serious injury in 2016 dancing in ShowMatch, how are you with that song?

-So so. I had surgery on the anterior cruciate ligament. It was an important surgery, because it is a tissue that supports the knee. I have been in rehab for three years and today I continue to strengthen quadriceps and hamstrings, which are the muscles that support the operated crusader. In a pandemic there were no open gyms, but yoga helped me a lot. It was a fall making a jump. Everything was very hard. What happens is that my right leg was bad, I have a difficult support. There is certainly a before and after injury. Right now I can’t dance, but inside me there is a resilient Terminator type. I did not test myself. I’m also older.

13

-What do you grow in your garden?

-Everything: pumpkin, arugula, cherry tomato. I have been a vegetarian for over 25 years and I have thought for a long time that you have to learn to grow your own food. It is essential that kids understand that what one puts in their mouths comes from somewhere.

14

-Are you in a relationship?

-No, and I am reluctant to meet someone in this context. I’d like to find a partner, but I don’t have to be ready yet. They introduced me to a man and he was a total failure. Never more. What I do do is manage my friends Tinder a lot. I’m not here, but I follow up and say: “This one is; this not”. (Laughs)

fifteen

-Any idol in humor?

-Niní Marhall, Juana Molina and Antonio Gasalla.

16

– Hidden talent?

-I make smokes. They are packets of herbs that you light and burn the house.

17

-A treat?

-Pills and candies.

18

-Any project in sight?

-We are putting together a one-man show with Aníbal Pachano about his life. We are meeting every day to put together the text. I am going to be all the women who have passed through his life. It’s cool.

19

-A desire ?

-May we all be healthy and come out as unscathed as possible. And that the boys can recover emotionally from what the pandemic was.

twenty

-What would you change about yourself?

-Thousands of things! SI am always work in progress, transforming me all the time. I find it difficult to relax for the enjoyment. I feel useless if I don’t do anything. But i’m trying to get better. I could see the series The Crown, for example, and stay still. But I am a Piscean, changeable. I live in constant change.