‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ fame has completed seven years of marriage of Anita Hasanandani and her husband Rohit Reddy. Rohit gave this information by writing ‘Happy Anniversary Soulmate’ with a cute photo from his Instagram handle. Anita and Rohit’s fans are congratulating their favorite couple for their anniversary. This post of Rohit has got more than 28 thousand likes and the comments of fans are going on.

Rohit and Anita are seen giving romantic poses in this beautiful photo. Seeing the black and white photos, his fans are unable to live without praising him. A fan wrote- Happy wedding anniversary, both of you are a wonderful couple. Another fan wrote – Many congratulations and keep the two of you together. Similarly, the friends of the TV industry are also congratulating Rohit and Anita.

Anita is going to be a mother soon

A few days ago, news of Anita’s pregnancy was revealed. After which he posted a video from his Instagram handle and said that ‘this is the right time. We have been together for 10 years and we have been married for 7 years. Now we are both ready. ‘ Both of them are expecting their first child in February 2021. However, there were speculations about Anita becoming pregnant at the time of Ganeshotsav by fans.

When did you marry?

Both of them were married on 14 October 2013. About his first meeting with Anita, Rohit says that his love was ‘Love at First Sight’. They both used to go to the same gym. After which he once saw Anita waiting for her car outside a pub. He had decided to approach her immediately. They also took the support of Facebook for Izhar-e-Ishq, after which they got married in 2013 after dating each other for 3 years. Let us tell that both of them also participated in Nach Baliye as a power couple.

Rohit Reddy is a businessman by profession. Actress Anita is a Sindhi girl and Rohit Telugu. Talking about the workfront, Anita is known for her work in Telugu films, Bollywood and TV world.