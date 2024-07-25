Mexico City.- Actress Jennifer Aniston has lashed out at US Senator JD Vance after the politician’s comments criticising women who do not have children emerged.

Rarely has the Friends star taken to social media to respond to the conservative, who in 2021 referred to childless women as “a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable with their own lives and the decisions they’ve made and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable too,” alluding to political figures such as Kamala Harris.

“I truly can’t believe this is coming from a potential Vice President of the United States. All I can tell you Mr. Vance is that I pray your daughter is lucky enough to have her own children one day. I hope she doesn’t need to resort to IVF as a second option. Because you are trying to take that away from her too,” Aniston wrote on her Instagram stories.

Aniston’s words were widely reported in the American press due to comments that arose during her career when she was judged for not having children.

After posting her stance, The Morning Show actress appeared to endorse Harris in the race by adding a clip to her Instagram stories of the Democrat questioning then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh about abortion rights, according to CNN.