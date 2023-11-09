Sources close to Jennifer Aniston say that she no longer leaves the house and that she has lost 5 kilos: she was close friends with Matthew Perry

Sources close to Jennifer Aniston reported to some American newspapers the news regarding the terrible emotional conditions of the actress following the death of Matthew Perry. Of the 4 protagonists of Friends, she would be the worst off. A pain, that of the loss of her former colleague, which came less than a year after the death of her father.

The death of Matthew Perry, the unforgettable and iconic Chandler Bing of Friendsa generational sitcom of the nineties, really shocked everyone.

There family obviously, the many fan of the actor and the series, the friendsi colleagues.

Among those who felt the pinch the most, obviously the other 4 protagonists of Friends. But most of all, according to what was reported by some US media, it would be Jennifer Aniston, Rachel on the show.

Jen’s grief over the day she dreaded for 20 years: Aniston was ‘one of the first to arrive’ at Matthew Perry’s funeral and ‘kept to herself’

https://t.co/f06ZG0W6Wo pic.twitter.com/BHsQr8bLAw — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) November 4, 2023

Already in recent days some images of the funeral by Matthew Perry, in which obviously she and the other Friends actors participated, even if only in part. Those present at the ceremony had told of a deeply distressed Jennifer, completely desperate.

Today confirmations arrive directly from some sources very close to the actress.

How is Jennifer Aniston

Page Six Credit

The relationship It’s always been between Jennifer and Matthew very strong, since the time of filming. He has repeatedly spoken about the cooked that he had for her during the time they were filming. But she didn’t have an interest never reciprocateddespite feeling a lot of affection for him.

Furthermore, Perry in several interviews had spoken of Jennifer as the one with whom he had maintained the best relationship among all the others. She was the one who looked for him the most, in short.

It seems like a true and profound good that Aniston felt for Matthew. And to testify to it would be the terrible conditions she is in nowsince he received the tragic news.

Friends would confide that she closed in on herself. She no longer leaves the house and would have I also lost 5 kilos.

A new boulder for the actress, which arrived less than a year after another great pain that upset her life, that of death of his father John, who passed away on November 11, 2022 at the age of 89. In fact, in a few days it will be the first anniversary.