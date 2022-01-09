Amanda Anisimova started the season with a hopeful victory in the WTA 250 final in Melbourne 2, by beating the Belarusian Aliaksandra Sasnovich, who had to play the previous one, for 7-5, 1-6 and 6-4 in 2h09. It is the second title of the career of the precocious 20-year-old American, who burst onto the circuit in a great 2019, when she won her first trophy, in Bogotá, and became number 21 in the world.

Then he hit a pothole that coincided with the death of his father and coach. The results did not accompany her and to top it off, Last year he missed the Australian tour after testing positive for COVID, infected on one of the flights that arrived from Abu Dhabi.

The key for Anisimova was to overcome the 4-2 against him in the first set that Sasnovich caused and also lift a 3-0 in the third against the 107th in the ranking. She is the first American to triumph on Australian soil since Sofia Kenin, the 2020 ocean Grand Slam champion.

