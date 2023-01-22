He defeated the world’s best chess player Magnus Carlsen in Wijk aan Zee this week and is one of the favorites for the overall victory of the Tata Steel Chess tournament. Grandmaster Anish Giri (28) from The Hague talks about the global revaluation of chess, which he enjoys. “It’s nice to hear that I’m not only recognized by gray old men anymore.”

#Anish #Giri #sport #popular #young #audiences #Chess #plays #hard