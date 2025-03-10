Anisa, evicted from a house that denies that it is in ruins: “It is an abuse, pay a mortgage of 700 euros”

Anisa Mohamed Ahmed took out his mobile pocket and pressed the record button. For sixty -nine seconds he toured the corners of a two -bedroom and some eighty square meters. It is his house, which, paradoxically, cannot enjoy. Although he pays a mortgage every month and has never rented it, he cannot enter it. It is not that I have it out. Anisa, along with her husband, her two children (the little girl, at that time, was a minor) and her dog, they evicted her on December 17, 2021.

The reason? The danger of collapse of a bloc declared in a state of ruin. The name of the building monopolized covers and headed informative on radio and television, not only at the insular level. In Eivissa, the story of the Pepe entered the gatherings of many Ibizans. It was difficult to remember an eviction as massive as that. Fifty families had been homeless. Leaving the Covid, at the gates of the Christmas holidays and in a finite territory where rental prices were unbroken more than a decade ago.

Almost three years later, Anisa decided to enter the house. It was then that he recorded that video he now shares for WhatsApp. That day, October 25, 2024, the evicted neighbor was not alone. He had come with her “friend Isi” (Isidora Martín, the neighbor of her staircase fifth floor). The two skipped the seal. The alarms sounded and the Local Police came. Hardly, they wanted to get the attention of the mayor who, according to Anisa, appeared with some municipal officials. She remembers, vehemently, the moment: “I wanted to teach them, as seen in the video, that my house, for which we paid a mortgage of 700 euros every month, was not in ruins.”

Don Pepe’s story

To understand the origin of Don Pepe’s mess you have to go back until 1964. A group of Iberia pilots requests a license to build a building next to the airport and less than one hundred meters from the coast. Granted. Two blocks are built, and in which it has a work permit stored in the urban archives of the City Council, a plant more than allowed.

The Don Pepe will be an example of the –Cash– Null Urban Planning in the Eivissa of the Boom of Tourism. A very visible example: the five heights of rectangular buildings are the first (or the latest) that travelers see through the window when they land or take off from an airport through which nine million passengers pass each year. In 2001, the long beach of talled songs next to which they are located, will be included in the Natural Parc de Ses Salines. The richness of the ecosystem is undeniable. Sea and saline ponds. An almost virgin place. Fragile.

With all this, life continued in the Don Pepe. The original inhabitants – personal of the then Spanish public airline – will sell their floors over the years. They will enter to live new owners, others will rent. Mortgages will be signed, and taxes and municipal fees will be paid, the only path that can be taken to enter and leave a neighborhood where families will be registered, also in the illegal block will be paid: its work license has never appeared. Therefore, the projects to reform the building presented by the owners of the floors – sometimes sometimes – were never processed.

When the dictatorship is finished and the Constitution is approved by referendum, all the residents of the Don Pepe will be able to vote in the ten municipal elections that will be held (two mayors of the PP and one of the PSOE will pass the control rod during those years), until on May 30, 2020, in full distrust, the fall of a fragment of forged turns on the alarms. In an urgency a diagnosis of the building is responsible for an architecture office. The conclusion of that document was overwhelming. In addition to visible damage – for example, on exterior facades – there was structural damage. On June 4 the first evictions are held. A whole staircase. To heal in health, he pointed out.









It is at that time that a community of neighbors begins to get rid of links and builds vital projects around floors that, when Anisa and her husband, with the eldest son still sleeping in the cradle (she was eighteen months), they were mortgaged it was one of the most cheaper island to buy a house. This family, their bass cost more than one hundred thousand euros. They bought it in 2004.

–We were because, supposedly, the risk we were going to live there was [de derrumbe] imminent. We have suffered a lot, we have a trauma. I have suffered for other things. I lived the fire of the warehouse where I worked; Now I am in a cleaning company. But I always tell myself that there are things I can’t fight for, but for my house, yes.

– You have any work leave in these years, Anisa?

-Can’t. It costs me sometimes to get up, but I have had good bosses. Everyone is not going to be the bad world, within everything that has happened to me, I have found good people.

– How do you remember the day of eviction?

– Very hard, very hard, very hard. He thinks that the three stairs we were living there for more than a year between the first eviction and ours we live … The word is abuse of authority. The police were not to blame, they sent them, but we had them there all the time. I have repeated notifications. It was brutal harassment. When I heard to the truck that underwent the first staircase that was evicted, I went to the bathroom five or six times. Of anxiety.









Is the building now legal?

Between the eviction and that fleeting return of Anisa and Isidora changed the political color in the Balearic Government and at the Saint Josep de Sa Talaia. From the center -left (PSOE and UNIDES Podem) went to the right (Popular Party). From the “it is not possible to fix the structural damage of the evicted block because it lacks construction license” to an “impressive work of technical-legal archeology” that could demonstrate that the building was built sixty years ago legally.

The archaeological event is José Luis Mateo Hernández, Conseller d’Abitatge del Government. He said it on February 27 when, for the first time in eight months, the commission with which the Balearic Executive and the Ibizan City Council have been reported for years to the evicted of Don Pepe for years about the search for solutions for a problem that affects his most fundamental right: that of housing.

The documents referred to by Matthew will not be made public, in principle, until April 3, when the commission meets again. “We confirm and reaffirm ourselves in the will for the neighbors to occupy their homes again,” said the Minister. José Luis Mateo gave him the reason for Mayor Roig, who, when in October he entered the houses of Anisa and Isi, promised that he would look for the formula to review the ruin statement of the building.

PP politicians folded to the solution it offered, very shortly before the 2023 elections, the administration of the socialist Francina Armengol: to build one hundred homes in a plot to a few quilometers from the Don Pepe. The idea was to realize those affected inland. In October 2023, with the Socialists in the opposition, the Menorcan Marta Vidal Crespo, antecor of Mateo in Habitge, still talked about raising a new building to compensate for those affected. But Vidal resigned in summer “for family reasons.” The criteria began to change. At that time, the Consell d’Eivissa asked the Government that its administrative simplification decree included an urban amnesty that allowed legalizing the situation of the bloc declared as ruin.









“There is a lot of small print”

The spokeswoman for the evicted, Silvia Hernández Roig, thus summarizes the comings and goings of the political leaders: “When the socialist governments presented us with the proposal to change our floors for new ones, it did not seem a bad solution because, finally, we had an alternative. Firm Since we leave, each family has had to look for life and, although we managed to give us help to pay the rent, not everyone has had it easy and there is a lot of small print in each case. We have protested a lot, in Sant Josep and Palma, to pay attention to us and offer us, for example, that help to rent. Many continue paying our mortgages. ”

Thus, Hernández sees the future: “Now we will check, if it is true that we can reform the building, if it will be possible to return to our homes. We like it because it is the option that we have always preferred. Because? When we buy those floors we choose to live next to that beach. Juan Nadal, our lawyer, and the architects who have prepared their own report that demonstrates that the state of the building is not ruinous, they have been fundamental to resist. I have to say that by, Vicent Roig Tur, the current mayor, we feel accompanied. ”









“They are giving false hopes”

In the last plenary of Sant Josep de Sa Talaia, held one day after the commission in which the Minister Mateo met with the neighbors, Pilar Ribas Torres, the spokeswoman of the socialist group, asked the mayor:

–The ruin of this building was declared by independent technicians [el proceso comenzó en junio de 2020, cuando se produjo el desalojo de una escalera, proceso que se completó en diciembre de 2021, cuando se vació el resto del edificio]Who will be the subsidiary responsible if someone suffers from any damage if the building is occupied again?

Vicent Roig replied with forcefulness:

– I have told him, and the news also they say, that the relevant reports will be made [para revertir el estado de ruina]. It is sad that you mount this kick when, really, the only thing that is done is to give a solution to those you threw from your home.

To the consultation of Eldiario.es, five days ago, to collect the impressions of the Sant Josep tribute on the change of course, the press department was justified explaining that the mayor’s agenda was full for his commitments this week at the International Tourismus-Börse Berlin, the world’s largest international tourism.

Ibiza, the wild back room of paradise after 30 years of real estate bubble



Sant Josep socialists believe that the popular “only seek to gain time.” Mónica Fernández Campos, councilor of Unides Podem, thinks the same: “There was a solution aimed since the last legislature. We think that they are giving false hopes to those affected because we doubt that the rehabilitation and revocation of ruin is viable (and it would be necessary to see if the technicians revoke their own decisions). The building is in a place with a very high degree of protection that I do not believe that allows the rehabilitation or maintenance of such buildings. We ask to stop dizzy those affected and that if they can return, be it with all the guarantees. If after everything that has happened, some misfortune happens, it would be absolutely disastrous. ”