Aniplex, a subsidiary of Sony, announced plans to acquire DELiGHTWORKS, the development studio of the mobile mega-hit Fate / Grand Order. The transaction is expected to close in the spring of 2022, transforming the software house into a first party of the Japanese multinational.

More precisely, DELiGHTWORKS will spin off the video game business into a new company, in which it will sell all shares to Aniplex, subject to the consent of the competent authorities. The move is aimed at ensuring the growth of the new reality in the world of video games, which will be entrusted in full with the development of Fate / Grand Order, one of Aniplex’s most successful products.

Aniplex was known until 2001 as Sony Pictures Entertainment Visual Works, then becoming Sony Music Entertainment Visual Works until 2003, when it acquired its final name. Its businesses are detached from those of PlayStation and include the production of music, anime and, indeed, mobile games.

The acquisition of DELiGHTWORKS is however an important move, especially for the Japanese market, given the success of the aforementioned Fate / Grand Order, which generated revenues of several billion dollars at home.