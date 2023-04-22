aniplex And Fahrenheit 213 currently have a new indie title in the pipeline, which will be officially announced on April 28th at 18:00 Japanese (or 11:00 Italian). For this game have currently already been opened both a teaser site what a page Twitter.

aniplex had registered the trademark last February Murder Mystery Paradox: Kono Hito Natsu no Juugo-Nenwhich recalls the name of the website of this game, suggesting that it may be the official title.

