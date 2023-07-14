During BitSummit Let’s Go!! it is possible to find mysterious postcards at the stands of aniplex And Acquire, which portend the imminent announcement of a joint project. On the back of the postcards you can see a female character with purple hair accompanied by text “Please follow Amu’s Twitter account ♡ @amuamu_usagi”.

On the Twitter account there is a single post that we include below and which shows the same illustration with some data relating to the date of birth, zodiac sign and blood group, as well as the wording: “I started working as a waitress in Akihabara! Please give me your support!”.

The wording is also present on the back of a booklet distributed at the fair, with the same advertising “SEE YOU SOON…”. What could it possibly be about? We will find out soon.

