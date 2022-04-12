Animoca Brands, a company that collects several signatures in the gaming and metaverse industry, announced the completion of the 100 percent acquisition of Elden Gamesa studio that has developed successful racing games on mobile, console and PC such as Need For Speed: Porsche Unleashed, Gear.Club And Test Drive. Elden Games was founded in 1998 and is located in France, and specializes in creating simulation, arcade and open world racing games. It has sold over 60 million apps worldwide and 13 million games in physical format. Currently the software house has published Road Gear.Club exclusively on Apple Arcade, the subscription service on iOS and macOS. The game includes BMW, Bugatti, Porsche, Lotus and others licenses. Animoca Brands announced that i upcoming games made by Elden will include elements such as NFTs and communication with other games of the brandsuch as F1 Delta Time. “With a quarter of a century of experience in making high quality car racing games, Elden Games will enhance and enhance the development of our REW Motorsport ecosystem, and add great value to the REW Community and the racing metaverse,” said Yat Sia. co-founder and executive director of Animoca Brands.