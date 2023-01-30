AnimeJapan 2023, the world’s largest anime convention, will return for its 10th edition. This will take place at Tokyo Big Sight, on March 25 and 26, 2023. Its promotional poster has already been released, letting us know which series we can expect information about. We see Eren from Attack on Titan and Chisato Nishikigi of Lycoris Recoil, among many other characters.

AnimeJapan 2023 will be divided into three main stages, the schedule has already been released.

AnimeJapan 2023: scenarios and schedules

Saturday, March 25, 2023

red stage

9:15 ~ 9:50 – PSYCHO PASS PROVIDENCE

10:25 ~ 11:00 – Oshi no Ko

11:35 ~ 12:10 – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

12:45 pm ~ 1:20 pm – JUJUTSU KAISEN

13:55 ~ 14:30 – Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World-

15:05 ~ 15:40 – MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES

16:15 ~ 16:50 – idol master

17:45 ~ 18:20 – Rurouni Kenshin

18:55 ~ 19:55 – Love Live!

green stage

9:50 ~ 10:25 – My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU

11:00 ~ 11:35 – TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You

12:10 ~ 12:45 – MIX

13:20 ~ 13:55 – horimiya

14:30 ~ 15:05 – Loving Yamada at Lv999!

15:40 ~ 16:15 – Dr STONE

17:10 ~ 17:45 – Undead Unluck

18:20 ~ 18:55 – Ketsugo Danshi: Elements with Emotions

blue stage

9:20 ~ 9:50 – Tales of Wedding Rings

10:20 ~ 10:50 – Dead Mount Death Play

11:20 ~ 11:50 – netflix anime

12:20 ~ 12:50 – Heavenly Delusion

13:20 ~ 13:50 – 2.5 Dimensional Seduction

14:20 ~ 14:50 – Cheerleading Match (Hosted by Kaguya-sama: Love is War)

15:20 ~ 15:50 – GAMERA -Rebirth-

16:20 ~ 16:50 – Hero Classroom

Sunday, March 26, 2023

red stage

9:00 ~ 9:50 – SPY x FAMILY

10:25 ~ 11:00 – UniteUp!

11:35 ~ 12:10 – Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World!

12:45 pm ~ 1:20 pm – Sailor Moon Space

13:55 ~ 14:30 – Fate/Grand Order

15:05 ~ 15:40 – TBA

16:15 ~ 16:50 – Attack on Titan Final Season

green stage

9:50 ~ 10:25 – Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation

11:00 ~ 11:35 – TBA

12:10 ~ 12:45 – HIGH CARD

13:20 ~ 13:55 – The Ancient Magus’ Bride Season 2

14:30 ~ 15:05 – Paradox Live

15:40 ~ 16:15 – I Got a Cheat Ability in a Different World, and Became Extraordinary Even in the Real World

blue stage

9:20 ~ 9:50 – Lemon Squash Score

10:20 ~ 10:50 – World Dai Star

11:20 ~ 11:50 – SYNDUALITY Noir

12:20 ~ 12:50 – Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out

13:20 ~ 13:50 – The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse

14:20 ~ 14:50 – The Dangers in My Heart

15:20 ~ 15:50 – Tokyo Revengers

16:20 ~ 16:50 – My Happy Marriage

AnimeJapan 2023’s Red Stage Will Focus On Kimetsu no Yaiba, Jujutsu Kaisen, PSYCHO-PASS, Spy x Family, and Attack on Titan. While the green stage will release things from Dr. Stone, Horimiya and The Ancient Magus’ Bride Season 2. Finally, the blue stage of AnimeJapan 2023 will have The Seven Deadly Sins, Kaguya-sama Y Tokyo Revengers.

Source: A-1 Pictures

We recommend: A slight romantic bullying – five anime titles in which they bother the senpai

About AnimeJapan 2023 Ticket Prices

Presale costs ¥2,300.

The cosplay ticket costs ¥2,000.

The cost of the ticket ¥3,900.

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.