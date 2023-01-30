AnimeJapan 2023, the world’s largest anime convention, will return for its 10th edition. This will take place at Tokyo Big Sight, on March 25 and 26, 2023. Its promotional poster has already been released, letting us know which series we can expect information about. We see Eren from Attack on Titan and Chisato Nishikigi of Lycoris Recoil, among many other characters.
AnimeJapan 2023 will be divided into three main stages, the schedule has already been released.
AnimeJapan 2023: scenarios and schedules
Saturday, March 25, 2023
red stage
9:15 ~ 9:50 – PSYCHO PASS PROVIDENCE
10:25 ~ 11:00 – Oshi no Ko
11:35 ~ 12:10 – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba
12:45 pm ~ 1:20 pm – JUJUTSU KAISEN
13:55 ~ 14:30 – Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World-
15:05 ~ 15:40 – MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES
16:15 ~ 16:50 – idol master
17:45 ~ 18:20 – Rurouni Kenshin
18:55 ~ 19:55 – Love Live!
green stage
9:50 ~ 10:25 – My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU
11:00 ~ 11:35 – TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You
12:10 ~ 12:45 – MIX
13:20 ~ 13:55 – horimiya
14:30 ~ 15:05 – Loving Yamada at Lv999!
15:40 ~ 16:15 – Dr STONE
17:10 ~ 17:45 – Undead Unluck
18:20 ~ 18:55 – Ketsugo Danshi: Elements with Emotions
blue stage
9:20 ~ 9:50 – Tales of Wedding Rings
10:20 ~ 10:50 – Dead Mount Death Play
11:20 ~ 11:50 – netflix anime
12:20 ~ 12:50 – Heavenly Delusion
13:20 ~ 13:50 – 2.5 Dimensional Seduction
14:20 ~ 14:50 – Cheerleading Match (Hosted by Kaguya-sama: Love is War)
15:20 ~ 15:50 – GAMERA -Rebirth-
16:20 ~ 16:50 – Hero Classroom
Sunday, March 26, 2023
red stage
9:00 ~ 9:50 – SPY x FAMILY
10:25 ~ 11:00 – UniteUp!
11:35 ~ 12:10 – Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World!
12:45 pm ~ 1:20 pm – Sailor Moon Space
13:55 ~ 14:30 – Fate/Grand Order
15:05 ~ 15:40 – TBA
16:15 ~ 16:50 – Attack on Titan Final Season
green stage
9:50 ~ 10:25 – Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation
11:00 ~ 11:35 – TBA
12:10 ~ 12:45 – HIGH CARD
13:20 ~ 13:55 – The Ancient Magus’ Bride Season 2
14:30 ~ 15:05 – Paradox Live
15:40 ~ 16:15 – I Got a Cheat Ability in a Different World, and Became Extraordinary Even in the Real World
blue stage
9:20 ~ 9:50 – Lemon Squash Score
10:20 ~ 10:50 – World Dai Star
11:20 ~ 11:50 – SYNDUALITY Noir
12:20 ~ 12:50 – Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out
13:20 ~ 13:50 – The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse
14:20 ~ 14:50 – The Dangers in My Heart
15:20 ~ 15:50 – Tokyo Revengers
16:20 ~ 16:50 – My Happy Marriage
AnimeJapan 2023’s Red Stage Will Focus On Kimetsu no Yaiba, Jujutsu Kaisen, PSYCHO-PASS, Spy x Family, and Attack on Titan. While the green stage will release things from Dr. Stone, Horimiya and The Ancient Magus’ Bride Season 2. Finally, the blue stage of AnimeJapan 2023 will have The Seven Deadly Sins, Kaguya-sama Y Tokyo Revengers.
About AnimeJapan 2023 Ticket Prices
- Presale costs ¥2,300.
- The cosplay ticket costs ¥2,000.
- The cost of the ticket ¥3,900.
