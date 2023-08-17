













Shonen is one of the great anime genres, it is quite popular and its tradition is important for the construction of other genres. In fact, this was one of those that achieved the greatest impetus for the anime to reach the West.

Currently, a new facet emerges, the dark deliveries are diversified and nuanced. Jujutsu Kaisen it is very important for it; made a big impact. That’s why his absence hurts so much, and because of it too, cIt was convenient to make a selection of other titles that allow us to feel something similar to what we Jujutsu Kaisen achieves. I proceed to list titles that, from my perspective, have the essence of our sorcerers, I hope that if you see some of them, you will not suffer so much waiting. Without further ado, I present to you the anime.

Anime like Jujutsu Kaisen

Dororo

Dororo tells the story of the son of a feudal lord who is sacrificed to demons, as an offering, for the flourishing of his people. The deal that her father makes has to do with delivering the body of the newborn, and although it seems impossible, the baby manages to survive. and is raised by a doctor who even makes him prosthetics.

It is almost impossible because the baby is practically only the trunk of a being, without eyes, spine. Not skin, not eyes.

Nevertheless, the boy grows up and sets out to get his body back, but to do so, he will have to fight different powerful demonsHowever, every time he recovers one of his limbs, his town falls into ruin.

The young man is supported by Dororo, a little orphan who clings to him, together they will live a very dangerous journey until they recover Hyakkimaru’s body. The boys form an unexpected bond but carry the weight of each of their decisions. It goes beyond good and evil; and of suffering, love and self-love.

Dororo It is a raw anime installment, full of action and supernatural elements.

The original anime is from 1969, however it received a remake in 2019 that is unmissable.

Ga Rei Zero

Source: AIC Spirits study

Ga Rei Zero is the animated prequel to the manga Ga Rei. In it we see an organization that fights evil spirits and exorcises them. There are different families that have special abilities to fight demons. They are obviously very important people with neat skills that they have inherited from their particular clans.

The series focuses on two heiresses who possess powerful spirits contained in their swords.. One young woman acts as a guide for the other, but due to an extraordinary event, the girls must face each other. Both will change the perspective they have of the world and in the midst of a hostile environment, full of spirits that can contaminate and kill others, they will have to practice detachment and live for themselves.

Does it sound a bit like Jujutsu Kaisen? The truth is that it is an anime that has its own; and it is emotional as well as sinister.

Blood C

Saya is a young priestess who is determined to protect her people, so with her sword skills she will have to kill the beings that go out to hunt humans at night.

Demons have very particular shapes and amazing powers. She does not know what kind of food she must eat to awaken her powers, although that is only one of the secrets that the town where she lives hides.

Saya has a world to explore and face. Towards the end of the series she will only open up a world of possibilities.

Fate Zero

Fate Zero is the saga of Fate gloomier. She has all the dark magic, blood, and danger she could ever need. There will be very harsh decisions to make.

the saga of Fate frames a war of wizards for the Holy Grail which is a cup that will fulfill the wish of whoever wins it, it has the power to grant anything.

Because of that, seven wizards are able to summon, each one, a heroic spirit that possesses incredible strength and that is of a particular class. And that he will also be at the service of the magician, the heroic spirit also known as a servant, will try to obtain the cup for his master.

However, the magic battle of Fate Zero It has a grim level very different from the other installments in the franchise.

What do you find similar to Jujutsu Kaisen? Plus, of course, the evil of the old system and the violence of the guilds.

Chainsaw Man

Chainsaw Man It is one of the anime of the moment. Its 2022 release introduced us to a world filled with demons that respond to and grow stronger from humanity’s fears.

Denji, a young man who will inherit a debt that his father owes to the yakuza, will have a very complicated life with very “simple” aspirations, but everything will change when he finds himself in a critical situation and his demon dog sacrifices himself for him and grants him a matchless power.

The delivery of Chainsaw Man belongs to the shonen dark triad and proposes a reflection on contemporaneity that goes from violence with weapons to the absurdity of romance and passion as destructuring mechanisms of the current capitalist system.

Chainsaw Man is one of the most popular anime and stands next to Jujutsu Kaisen in the shadowy triad of shonen.

hell’s paradise

Hell’s Paradise It is also a delivery that generates a lot of criticism about morality, violence and systems. It premiered in the spring of 2023.

It tells the story of some criminals who are sent to a special island to find the elixir of immortality.

The mission promises them absolution for any sin committed, however, as they are very dangerous characters, they cannot go to the island alone, due to this they are paired with samurai who are very loyal to the Shogunate.

The series will create some ideological conflicts for us and will allow us to empathize with the characters that change throughout the interesting story.

Mononoke

Source: Toei Animation

An apothecary travels through feudal Japan, his journey aims to identify and defeat (if necessary) mononokeswhich are evil spirits that can take different forms and are capable of outwitting people.

Mononoke It is a delivery full of supernatural overtones and action.

We recommend you: What is Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku? – the bloody blossoming of Studios MAPPA

What anime make up the shonen dark triad?

The shonen dark triad is made up of Chainsaw Man, Jigokuraku and jujutsu kaisen, all series animated by Studio MAPPA.

Each one of them proposes an interesting critique of contemporaneity that ranges from capitalism and systems, to people’s emotional sensitivity.

Jujutsu Kaisen is a phenomenal installment that will continue to take sharp and cruel turns in its narrative, so get ready for it by watching these short anime installments.

