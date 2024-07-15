Donald Trump was trending during the second weekend of July 2024, and between all the criticism about how many candidates in Mexico have not gone through even a bullet scratch to the mention of Kennedy’s downfall, the memes do not stop. Because of this, we want to talk to you about several anime characters who trolled us with their deaths and then returned giving us a lot of relief.

In the end, despite the scare of the lost fire, and after taking a shot to calm our system, we were grateful that our anime characters returned from the abyss of death. They definitely had a much more extroverted stage than Trump himself, without further ado, I’ll tell you about the best “almost” deaths in anime.

Lelouch from Code Geass

Lulu is one of the most heartless politicians and strategists. And his farewell definitely gave us a great moment of anguish, the shot he received and how he fell dressed in white, took our breath away and ended the season in a clever way.

However, when we saw CC smiling, doubts began to arise. The fact that he came back and even somewhat reformed was one of the best moments. There is no better shot than Lelouch’s!

Source: Sunrise study

This fake death is one of the most iconic in anime.

Shige from Gintama

On the other hand, Having a clone die in exchange for you and letting everyone believe it is also one of the most heartless, but also necessary, tricks.

The Shogun of Gintama He knew how to play his cards and everyone was surprised by his return, which, well, didn’t last that long, and it’s not free to go around pissing off death. One can’t go around calling for death and then get rid of the fact, so Shige had to leave one way or another.

However, for a moment he came back and surprised us.

Irene of Claymore

Irene of the sword of light went to attack Teresa, the one with the beautiful smile, along with the first four numbers, However, everything went wrong and number two, Priscilla ended up becoming a kakuseisha and killed the entire squad or so she led us to believe.

Years later we saw that Irene survived with one arm, the other she gives to Clare when she reappears on the map of the dark fantasy world. However, without members that allow her to use the sword, the girl will have to face the organization that kills her without further ado, thus ending her life of retirement.

Source: Madhouse studio

We thought she was dead, we find out she’s not dead, and then she gets murdered. Simple and quick.

Vegeta from Dragon Ball

Krillin and Vegeta are killed every now and then but they return from the abyss to help their friend and of course, save the Earth. However, despite the fact that Krillin is charged in each saga, Vegeta even gets buried, what’s up with that, huh? Definitely another level of death, of glorious theater, of failed threat.

Plus Vegeta is one of the most inflexible and mean-spirited characters, so he has a special place in our hearts, especially after the scares of his farewells.

Mitsuha from Kimi no Na wa

Mitsuha and Taki have a passionate love story, in which they switch bodies and everything. We know that both have very different lives, one in the city and the other in the suburbs. However, they get to know each other through themselves – literally – and when the moment of the declaration arrives, a meteorite completely destroys Mitsuha’s town, then Taki realizes that she is dead and that time and space have been completely modified.

In reality, looking at it closely, it is a horror story that could generate various traumas in anyone, however, Taki resists and fights to believe in his own experiences of which there is not much trace left, after that, he reaches a mythical-sacred space and manages to connect with Mitsuha in the past and manages to save herself along with her entire town.

Source: Comix Wave Films

Good, Maybe you forgot a little, but Mitsuha was very dead.

Nagisa from Clannad

Clannad It presents us with a love story full of moments of warmth and although the whole spiritual vibe is quite disconcerting, it makes us love the main couple a lot.

The main couple composed of the sickly Nagisa next to Tomoya, create a true beauty anime, until the girl dies leaving her little daughter, after this Tomoya pretends not to know because he can’t face the death of his partner.

The pain of the unexpected overwhelms us all, and one event in particular makes us reflect on life and death. Fortunately, that’s not all. In fact, towards the end, Nagisa doesn’t die and we have our idyllic romance. However, surely the scare made you cry a lot.

Nyu from Elfen Lied

Nyu’s head is blown off from different angles, the girl ends up riddled with bullets in an attempt to protect her loved ones, As a killing machine, she faces more fire than she can handle and the story ends with one of the most traumatic endings in all of anime.

However, towards the end we can clearly see a shadow returning to Kota’s house and although we will never know if it is a hallucination or a trick, the fact is that Lucy’s shadow appears…

Source: Arms Corporation study

Well, it depends on your interpretation, doesn’t it? The girl did seem indestructible.

Bob-chan from One Piece

Bo-chan is part of the Baroque-Works but is enchanted by the Mugis, so he helps them. When the Navy is hunting the crew, Bo-chan takes the form of Luffy—remember that the fruit he took helps him take the form of whatever he touches—, thus sacrificing himself so that the Mugis can escape, everyone assumes them dead.

However, Several arcs later Luffy finds him in prison, although it will only be for a brief moment, prior to his actual death..

Naruto Obito

We all thought that Obito Uchiha was good and that he had died and sacrificed himself in a very heroic way. Everyone was grieving the loss of Kakashi’s companion, however, when the events began to make more “sense” and the shadow of the villain fell upon Konoha, great was the disappointment that forced us to see how things really were.

Although it was not so surprising because everything that was happening pointed to that, in the same way, Obito deceived us for a moment and betrayed our trust by returning, but as an enemy of the Leaf village.

Source: Shuēisha

Nevertheless, He had been dead to Kakashi for a long time.

Fake deaths in anime

You know, nothing good comes from calling for death even in jest, although, in fact, it will come to us no matter what we do or don’t do. These anime characters gave us a big scare with the bullets that almost took them off our hands, the good thing is that they came back unscathed – well, some more scratched than others – just like Trump.

What do you think? Who else had a GREAT death at the end of the anime, but it turned out to be a farce?

