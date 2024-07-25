Our century is especially identified by giving a turn to expectations and roles, the heroes of the stories are no exception, and because of this there are particular protagonists who are far from being like Hector de The Iliad, But, in any case, they have reached the bottom of our hearts and thoughts. Today I bring you an article so that you can dust off your idealized anime heroes and remember that, boy, do you accept them just the way they are! A little naive or quite absent-minded. Anyway, that is what is exemplary about love, isn’t it? Deep admiration and it doesn’t have to be hegemonic to devour your heart.

In this regard, one of the heroes of the season is Tokiyuki Hojo, the protagonist of The Elusive Samurai. He is an elusive hero whose particularity is to escape, that’s right, we have a summer hero who specializes in running away. If you want to know more about him, check out his story here: With this summer anime you will forget about Kimetsu no Yaiba, The Elusive Samurai is here to stay.

Although, there are also several types of heroes in decline, and I say this because, despite their desire to achieve the classic status, they end up doing the opposite, with a nod to Record of Ragnarok: The End of Heroes.

Now that we have remembered different heroes, Let’s keep an eye on those who are “foolish”, naive at heart or even somewhat “stupid”as some might consider them, but who complicate the same adjectives and show us impressive stories that build right on their personality. Without further ado, get to know them below.

The 10 dumbest anime characters

Hayate Ichikura, Shun Futami, Takayuki Mima, Sōma Shiki from Play it Cool Guys

All the boys of Play It Cool Guys They are really absent-minded and the logic of systems and social interactions doesn’t work for them. And although some have better humor and manners than others, each one has a special touch that will make you love them even when everything goes wrong for them.

The boys in anime are very unlucky, but they are adorable despite their absurd moments.

Tanjiro Kamado from Demon Slayer

Tanjiro Kamado is a thirteen-year-old demon hunter, and despite everything, he has managed to achieve enormous power because he never gives up, however, he does not try to impose his great energy on others, he knows that everyone is trying hard and he only seeks to help.

Tanjiro is a legendary hero in whom resides the primordial idea of ​​what a Hero is. —yes, with a capital letter, the one that is not crossed by the search for fame and where the ego serves other purposes—.

However, Tanjiro can become very disconnected from others, in the last season of Hashira Training we saw How far can your naivety go? when he insists that he can convince Tomioka for certain reasons, and indirectly or unconsciously helps him. our beloved water pillar.

Tanjiro is a gem of a character, perhaps especially because he acts solely guided by compassion, kindness and friendliness.

Actually, the anime of Demon Slayer (Kimetsu no Yaiba) It is in itself a beauty in every sense, but of course much of it is due to the essence of Tanjiro himself.

Shigeo Kageyama from Mob Psycho 100

Mob is a rather introverted young man, he has spectacular powers, and although he is alone, that does not mean that he does not want to have contact with others. Shigeo’s story follows his growth, but precisely because he has a golden and kind heart, he follows the teachings of his “master” Arataka Reigen, who is a charlatan spiritualist and who stops being one too much, thanks to the help of our beloved protagonist.

It’s not that he’s evil, in fact, he behaves more or less up to par, since Yes, he protects and helps Mob when his powers can’t get him out of life’s tough times. However, Shigeo is certainly naive, but it is a beautiful part of him and we will all continue to adore him until the end of time. Remember that his anime ended and it did so in a spectacular way, with animation that will leave you speechless.

Luffy from One Piece

Let’s see, honestly, Luffy is very crazy and stupid, He has a huge heart that conquers all those who cross his path, but from there to the point where he is an intelligent captain, well, no, let’s not fool ourselves, the pirate acts on pure instinct.

And if I had to put moments, we would never finish.

Black Clover Antler

Well, a guy who goes for everything but could definitely be a little more cautious. Right? After all, he holds the title of the Magic King, but the guy doesn’t give a damn… Especially when he has to notice the girlfriends he has hanging around, although that’s not all, he certainly has many more things that he could put his head into for his grand strategies.

However, It’s not like he can’t survive, he could always be more careful, but he’s not the type to burn down the kingdom by mistake.

Usagi Tsukino from Sailor Moon

Honestly, Serena is a teenager and she does a lot to worry about the Earth, yes. No, well, apart from the fun, the girl is a bit lazy at school and she is also absent-minded in her daily life, she is late, she loses things, she makes mistakes, etc.

However, she has a lot of courage and commitment to the world and its cats, ha. An essential anime heroine.

Aqua from KonoSuba!

The goddess, by making bad and ill-considered decisions, ended up tied to Kazuma in her new life of reincarnation. Although, everyone in the cast of KonoSuba! They are quite stupid and absent-minded, of course the girl wins the jackpot… And it’s not like she’s very proud of it.

Aqua is one of the most interesting figures in her isekai anime, and We all appreciate her for who she is. The girl is absent-minded but she cares about others.

Saitama from One Punch Man

Saitama doesn’t care about much else other than landing a few punches – at the controller, at the TV, at the villains – a little bit like FIFAs in the best possible way.

Saitama shines for being one of the most absurdly powerful heroes in anime. We will soon have the third season coming soon and it will let us see him alongside Genos, his friend and disciple destroying the surroundings with his fists. I wish Saitama would think better about his words and actions haha.

Eru Chitanda from Hyouka

Chitanda is one of the most beautiful characters in anime, from her design to her personality and the expressions she has. The girl appreciates her partner Oreki very much because he can solve mysteries in her everyday life, although she is much more versed in school subjects, she has a hard time understanding the facts in the same way as her partner.

Source: Kyoto Animation studio

We all fell in love with Chitanda as much as Oreki himself, it simply presents us with a warm landscape full of tender interactions. This is exactly what a happy life should look like. Anyway, remember that it is currently airing Shoushimin: How to Become Ordinary by the same author.

Mako Mankanshoku from Kill la Kill

Well, we were more into the protagonist vibe, but certainly, even though I thought a lot about Yu Yu Hakusho by you know who, we better catch up a bit. Our protagonist’s friend in Kill la Kill is an excellent example of what can happen when you’re so distracted!

However, Maybe her good heart gives her luck and the girl always comes out “unscathed” from any trouble. Anyway, she is very sweet, how can we not laugh at/with her.

So, who do you think we missed in the top 10 characters who are silly but we love with all our hearts? I’ll read you in the comments.

