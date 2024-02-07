













The girls who presented themselves in this winter season of 2024 have quite strong characters and also have good status or great strength on their own. I'll tell you who they are and where they come from in case you don't know them yet but are interested.

The waifus' deliveries range from action titles to comedy and romance. Check out the big Winter 2024 screening!

The winter 2024 waifus

Rouge Redstar is a nean – android – who will have some difficulties in her world. After her fellow Nean rise up against the government and begin demanding rights and equal treatment, the girl will be on the side of the government instead of the community that is like her.

Rouge will be sent to find the nine immortals who are leading the revolution and will have the mission of destroying them and dismantling the uprisings.

Rouge will travel with a companion trying to carry out the orders given, however, it could be that along the way she begins to think differently. What would happen next? She is quite powerful!

It's obvious why Rouge is one of the most popular waifus for Winter 2024. She's a hottie! So we have her hegemonic woman's face and after that, her ultra-powerful presentation in mecha format.

In addition, the girl has a rather determined and selfless character. Maybe that makes her more mysterious. In short, everyone will know why she adores her.

Cha Hae In from Solo Leveling

Cha Hae In is one of the strongest hunters in the world of Solo Leveling. The new dark shonen could be quite interesting, it presents us with a universe that is becoming an RPG – or something like that.

Cha Hae In was blessed with enormous power. She became one of the most powerful hunters and therefore one of the most popular. In the anime she still doesn't notice her ancestry and position, nor the type of person she is; However, readers of the novel know that it has some quite particular details.

Cha Hae In is not able to perceive the scents of the world, However, there will be a moment when he will be able to connect with our protagonist. After that, they will forge an interesting bond and perhaps leave us a beautiful romance. We will have to follow the chapters.

Cha Hae In has a bearing full of flexibility and strength, each of his movements is exact and quite elegant. She is one of the strongest waifus!

Yuki Itose from A Sign of Affection

Yuki Itose came to eat our hearts. Your delivery of A Sign of Affection It is one of the most tender and sincere of the winter of 2024. The girl is deaf-mute and now that she is entering university she really wants to discover more and more things.

One day he meets a young man on the subway and it seems that he is a quite outgoing and adventurous boy, we still have many things to discover about him, but it seems that he has a special appreciation for Yuki, and even wants to learn sign language to be able to to talk with her.

Yuki is one of the cutest waifus, she has a strengthened spirit, a beautiful sweetness and a pretty formidable decision.and. The girl will not stop and will try everything necessary to meet the boy who has caught her attention. Furthermore, you will overcome all the obstacles that life presents you and move forward.

It should be noted that its beautiful design is adorable and it is inevitable that everyone will adore Yuki. Everyone will definitely fall in love with her.

Bucchigiri Mahoro

Yes, there are caring girls and Mahoro is one of them; It is worth mentioning that it is not because she is the sister of one of the strongest gang leaders but because of her own desires and personality.

Mahoro adores his brother and tries to have his attention and wants to take care of him. Because of this, her personality becomes more complex and her objectives become blurred, however, we still do not know all the trouble she is willing to cause.

Mahoro is quite cunning and we don't know if she will really have any limits to gain her brother's appreciation; The problem is that the protagonist, who has been blessed with the power of a genie, is completely in love with her. and chose her to lose her virginity. Yes, he chose her, although it is unlikely that the girl will choose him back.

Let's see what trouble they make by pursuing their own interests. I fear more for the safety of the protagonist than for Mahoro herself, even though she is being, in theory, more violated and objectified by another teenager.

Mahoro's design is quite cute, Her pink locks and black hair highlight her personality, which ranges from the most tender to the most aggressive. Interesting woman, right?

About anime waifus

Anime waifus are characters that are usually quite popular among the otaku community. The girls, either because of their physique or their way of being, acquire an interesting nuance for the audience who begins to call them “their waifus.”

Source: Studio MAPPA

It is a very particular phenomenon because at the end of the day a bond is created with one of the characters. Nevertheless, The problem lies in what type of character attracts the attention of the community and why. Although sometimes it is due to the personality of the character, on other occasions, it may be that the hypersexualized physique or the suggestiveness of some actions is what draws attention; If so, we are in trouble, because deliveries could maintain hegemonic stereotypes of what a woman should be and how she should behave, as well as what can be acquired from them.

Be careful with the “choice of your waifu” –That in itself sounds terrible! –, Remember that you can always question your behaviors and ideology. Enjoy your anime critically, that doesn't mean you shouldn't watch it, but rather be able to recognize what's not “right” about it! Nobody is perfect, right?!

