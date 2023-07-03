













Anime: The Top 10 Spring Series Are Revealed And Romance Was The Winning Genre







Filmarks is a series review platform, and it should be noted, it is one of the most important authorities in Japan. He already revealed his conclusions after finishing the anime season, and it seems that the most popular installment was a slice of life of very sophisticated romantic tones: Skip and Loafer.

However, the nine positions behind the most popular title of the spring season are all impressive, We leave them below because if you have not seen them they are a must.

The best of spring 2023 anime

1. Skip and Loafer

Source: PA Works

2. Golden Kamuy Season 4

3. Oshi no Ko

4. Tengoku Daimakyou: Heavenly Delirium

Source: Production I.G.

5.DR. STONE NEW WORLD Cour 1

6. Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc

7. Uma Musume: Pretty Derby – Road to the Top

Source: CygamesPictures

8. Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch of Mercury

9. The Dangers In My Heart

10. Jigokuraku

The highest score was obtained Skip and Loafer and it is 4.29 while the lowest of the top spring anime belongs to jigokuraku which reached the score of 3.98. In other words, the positioning is close but at the same time accurate.

Let’s see what are the new and splendid series the summer season of 2023 brings us, and you, do you already know what series you will see?

