A recent anime survey was conducted by Goo Ranking, which usually ranks different issues. On this occasion, Fans voted and ranked the strongest heroine, based on their preferences of favorite shonen titles.

The specific question involved the female characters of Weekly Shonen Jump. From among the thousands of responses that were obtained, the first ten positions were taken. It’s amazing that Gintama got two spots on the list! But, The strongest shonen heroine seems to be Sakura Haruno from the saga. naruto.

Source: Studio Pierrot

Below is the ranking; meet the most powerful women in anime:

Sakura Haruno Naruto. Maki Zenin Jujutsu Kaisen. Xu Lun Kujo Jojo Stone Ocean. Kagura from Gintama. Makima Chainsaw Man. Tae Shimura Gintama. Shifuin Yoichi Bleach. Bulma Dragon Ball. Nami One Piece. Makimura Kaori City Hunter.

Source: Studio MAPPA

What do you think of the first ten positions? Do you think there is someone stronger than Sakura? Who could defeat her?

Without a doubt, Maki’s place is surprising, as is Makima’s.. Both girls belong to the most popular anime of the moment. However, it seems that fans don’t think they can stand up to the pink-haired ninja.

About heroines in shonen anime and their role

Women in shonen anime are very important, but they mostly try to shine because of the supportive strength they can give to the protagonist. However, also There are deliveries in which women have the most important role. Below we tell you what they are:

soul eater

The Promised Neverland

Shakugan no Shana

Claymore

Cells at Work

Have you seen these anime series? Do they seem good to you? Did we miss any? We look forward to your comments.

