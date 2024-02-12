













However, those responsible would not be the staff in charge of this platform but actually its owners, AMC Networks.

This company bought Sentai Filmworks years ago, and then HIDIVE to increase its content offering.

AMC Networks has settled a class-action lawsuit that is related to sharing personally identifiable information of customers of this anime streaming service to third-party companies.

As in other cases in the US, there was no consent on the part of the clients, and it has to do with those who requested or obtained content in the form of video. In its defense, AMC Networks points out that it did not act wrongly nor had other purposes.

Fountain: HIDIVE.

But until that becomes clearer the situation AMC Networks is willing to compensate anime fans who use HIDIVE.

Only those who used it between January 18, 2021 and January 10, 2024 can receive part of the $8.3 million that the company has available.

In addition to this compensation, consumers will receive a one-week subscription to the AMC+ service, which could appeal to some.

If you are/were subscribed to HiDive from January 18, 2021, to and through January 10, 2024 You may be entitled to a settlement from a recent class action lawsuit (🇺🇲 Only) Similar to the Crunchyroll Class Action: AMC Networks inc was alleged to be disclosing personal… pic.twitter.com/vdRKuZBlqw — 🧭Manga Alerts & Restocks #uw7s🌊 (@MangaAlerts) February 11, 2024

And with which companies did AMC Networks share HIDIVE anime fan information? One of the acquaintances was with Meta and everything happened through Facebook and all because of the latter's user ID.

This is how personal data changed hands and even Facebook knew which videos HIDIVE customers watched. It is not the first time that a case like this has happened and this happened to Crunchyroll a long time ago.

HIDIVE users will be able to make their claims before April 9, 2024. Apart from this service we have more anime information at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

