













Anime Like Spy x Family: Small, Fabulous, and Somewhat Dangerous New Families









Spy x Family It has an adaptation that is available on Crunchyroll. However, while we wait for new chapters, maybe we can see other anime installments that have a similar essence, so that you do not get depressed while waiting for more episodes of the Forger family, I present you 7 anime that you can watch and that will give you the vibes of Anya Forger.

7 installments of anime similar to Spy x Family

Buddy Daddies

This anime tells the story of a couple of hitmen who have a fast and heavy life; full of weapons and conflicts. The young couple is very close and they take care of each other. Especially since they know that their “job” is too dangerous.

While one of the protagonists is very diligent but more closed; the other is much friendlier and also a complete mess. Both characters have complicated pasts, but their present is more striking and exciting.

One day, at a job on Christmas Eve, one of them will make a special decision after work. He will adopt a little girl who was sent to him, his friend will have to agree to help him and together they will be left in charge of a tender infant.

From that moment we can see a couple of young murderers in the care of a girl who goes to preschool. The boys will have to work while they create a new bond and take care of their new protégé.

Aishiteruze Baby

Source: TS Entertainment

A young don Juan is really irresponsible with the feelings of others, he is always the center of attention and his feelings are the only ones that matter. However, everything will change when a little girl arrives and he must take care of her.

The young person will understand the sensitivities of others and he will improve in different ways, thanks to his own impulse to help in the care of the young tenant.

The young man and the little girl will grow together in various aspects and will generate a warm environment.

barakamon

Source: Kinema Citrus

A young man has a fit of anger after receiving a bad review. Due to this, his father decides to send him to a retreat in a charismatic and peaceful town. There he will meet a little girl who will help him understand more about himself and the world.

Perhaps this is a title that stands out more than Spy X Family, because frames a fraternal relationship that aims mostly at sibling care; However, I promise you will not regret it, you will be able to see the movement, the change and the relationship between a little girl who can teach and bond in a precious way with a young man. Together they will manage to generate a pleasant and charismatic atmosphere.

bunny drop

A 30-year-old single man has lived an independent and peaceful life away from his family, however, he will have to return to his old home due to his grandfather’s funeral.

In this situation, he will meet a six-year-old girl named Rin, who is an illegitimate daughter of his grandfather. Because of this, everyone in her house ignores her and doesn’t take care of her.

However, the protagonist is outraged by the behavior of his relatives and Seeing that the little girl does not have a future there, she decides to take care of her. After this they will begin to form a bond and the young man will realize how difficult it is to take care of someone.

If It’s for My Daughter, I’d Even Defeat a Demon Lord

A very interesting RPG world, it introduces us to a ruthless adventurer who will have to take charge of a small. Although at first everything will seem difficult, as the series progresses, we will see how the young man will become closer and more devoted to the girl that she will try to take care of her in the best way.

The little girl will exist in a world with various dangers but she will make friends with many adventurers who will want to protect her while she grows naturally.

The Yakuza’s Guide to Babysitting

A yakuza is one hundred percent faithful to his boss. His needs are the most important, so if it is to help him, no matter what, he must do it.

A beefy yakuza will face this premise when his boss needs help with his little daughter. The young man will have to take charge of caring for the little girl, but not only in a normal day-to-day, but in a context that could become very violent.

Action and tenderness will be part of this anime that you might perceive similar to Spy x Family.

Somali and the Forest Spirit

Somali is a small human who will fall into a territory that definitely will not receive her. Little Ella got lost and came to a mysterious forest that is also part of the world of magical creatures that do not tolerate humans and are even capable of eating them.

Somali will meet a golem, the guardian of the forest, who, despite being quite firm and not very expressive, will want to help her to save her from a fatal fate. The golem wants to take her back to the human world, however, she is close to ending her life cycle.

Because of this, he strives for a fast journey to take Somali to a safe place.

This is a very warm fantasy anime and cool color animation that will definitely enter your heart.

This was my anime selection in which I thought as an essential vertebra in a little girl who is supported by someone with whom she does not share blood ties; and of course, that shows in a beautiful way how we all learn from everyone, regardless of age or schooling.

Source: PA Works

Both protagonists will act as supports in a world full of conflicts, insecurity and pain.

We recommend you: Thanks Kamisama! SPY x FAMILY will have a second season and a movie

When will the second season of Spy x Family premiere?

The first season of the brand new series arrived in 2022, it consisted of an unexpected installment in a deux cours format made up of 25 chapters.

A movie was announced for 2023 along with the second season, due to its unmatched success.

The movie Spy X Family Code: White will premiere in Japan on December 22, 2023, while the second season of the series will be released in the fall 2023 season, with the release window being in October.

It is not yet known how many chapters it will be made up of.

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)