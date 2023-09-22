













Anime: Hunter x Hunter, Nana and the curse of several unfinished series









Stories are always an adventure, however, Being ghosted by a narrative hurts more than anything else. At the end of the day, one needs closure, sometimes we can run to the manga and other times not even this. Wow, it’s tiring, burning, hurting, right? Anyway, to see if your wounds have already closed or to open them more, I remind you of the most precious anime that will no longer see their final adaptation.

The best 9 unfinished anime

Claymore

This series has a deep place in my heart. It’s an excellent dark fantasy installment and got a fantastic adaptation by Madhouse. However, it only had 24 chapters and was closed abruptly, leaving aside the opening to continue adapting the manga that was going in another direction.

The manga ended, although with some delays, and left a fantastic story, full of darkness and levels of analysis (style Attack on Titan). It’s a great pity that he didn’t cheer up! This definitely hurts more than any heartbreak, doesn’t it?

The story follows a manipulative organization of girls who fight in a medieval-style world against humanoid monsters with whom they share genes. Common people call them silver-eyed witches and fear them for their hidden powers.

Rank ½

Source: Kitty Films

Rank ½ It is an anime classic, it has everything, it is very comical, it gives us very romantic winks, it highlights the questions about freedom and different types of love. However, It is one of the most beloved works that has remained unfinished.

Surely we all saw something of Ranma ½ at some point and It’s terrible not to see the micro endings of each crazy story of the characters. From romantic issues to the dynamics of transformations.

Noragami

By Noragami I still advocate, it is a very interesting anime and has very splendid and unique nuances of warmth and action; It also brings a very latent tragedy. However, serialization was stopped after the first season, due to the manga material that was available.

Now that the manga is in its final arc, in theory we could be hopeful, but it’s been so long that Yato’s rise as God and the transparent romance with Hiyori can be seen from afar.

TO Noragami I light a candle for him every year with the firm hope of his return.

Slam Dunk

¿Slam Dunk could revive? Who knows, his new film arrived in Mexico in mid-2023 and received a beautiful animation by Toei Animation. This is one of the best spokon, it has the firmness of sports and the most painful sensitivity of life.

Slam Dunk It is extremely realistic and manifests itself as one of the most anticipated unfinished anime, yes, yet. Although after his film a great comeback could manifest itself, or not? Hope is the last thing that dies.

X/1999

Source: IG Productions

The CLAMP sagas have a repetitive problem, and my God, how horrible, they are my most intense love, the most toxic relationship that I never plan to leave. The CLAMP series don’t have much time to end, it seems. From Holic until Sakura Card Captor, The hiatus is maintained although in theory, if Holic ended it would open the gap for the other sagas to do so as well.

However, Bretón’s perfect phrase applies here: “Nadja, because in Russian it is the beginning of the word hope and precisely because it is only the beginning.” Is there really a chance that the CLAMP sagas will end? We’ll see.

Gantz

Source: Studio Gonzo

Gantz It was a very popular installment, however, because The manga did not have enough material to adapt, a kind of ending had to be given to the series. This was quite definitive and later, although the manga ended, it would not be able to anchor itself to the outcome proposed by the series.

Fans believe that the only solution to have Gantz back is that it is a complete remakealthough this implies many more things.

Deadman Wonderland

The theme park had everything to succeed but the anime full of macabre action was not adapted to the end either, although it was quite popular.

Elfen Lied

Source: Arms Corporation

Elfen Lied It is a cult series full of psychological tensions, it has some gore and sexuality. Experiments have never been so extravagant. Well, her anime also had an open ending that let you choose the ending that seemed best to you.

The shadow of Nyu, the dead protagonist, appears in the protagonist’s house as the last image sequence, so we do not know if he survived. The manga has a clearer ending but again proposes an opening towards the last pages. However, this was not adapted, although both point towards the same ideas.

Gangsta

Gangsta was a very special anime, it told the story of a pair of murderers who carried out tasks that the different authorities – the mafia or the police – could not solve.

However, The supposed bankruptcy of his studio left us without Worick and Nicolas, the leading duo.

Monthly Girls’ Nozaki-kun (Gekkan Shōjo Nozaki-kun)

Monly Girls’ Nozaki-kun It is a shojo and comedy anime that could not have stayed at a more critical moment, although Nokazaki is in his world, Sakura’s approach is clearer each time.

However, the anime also didn’t have any sort of fixed closure, and luck doesn’t seem to be on its side either.

We recommend you: The 8 most kawaii characters in anime

About anime series cancellations

Animes need an ending and it’s always a shame that they don’t have a decent closure. However, there are various factors that cause the series to remain unfinished. This ranges from the health of the mangakas and due to this the limited material to adapt to anime, there are also the shortcomings of small studios, and of course the notable reception of the same works.

Although it is always something traumatizing, no matter the reasons. And because of this, we must always support our creators by consuming their works legally so that they obtain the visibility they need to continue with their projects, which, although it is not the only problem they face, this does help them. What is your favorite anime that has been left unfinished? Do you still have hope?

You can a round for Discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)