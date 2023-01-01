As it has been for a long time, 2023 was not going to run out of its endowment of games based on manga and anime. Some of these titles have been years in development and are based on the most popular series.

Especially those that belong to the Shueisha publishing house, such as the cases of dragonball Y one piece. Based on the work of Akira Toriyama, there are two titles in particular that will reach next-generation consoles.

Both have been available on the other platforms for a while and finally the owners of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S will be able to enjoy native adaptations that will take advantage of the power of said consoles.

From the list that we share with you, several of them are published and developed by Bandai Namco or its associated studios. This company always stands out for its productions based on Japanese comics and animations.

It should be noted that we included in our list of anime games of 2023 a Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road of Heroes, developed and published by Level-5. However, it is difficult to say whether or not this title will be released next year.

All because it’s been in ‘development hell’ for a long time. It is a reflection of the situation that its creators are experiencing, who for years have not been able to create new sales successes.

What manga and anime games will be coming out in 2023?

The following is a list of manga and anime-based games that should be out in 2023. Some of them don’t have a release date or month yet.

So it is convenient to keep an eye on the information as it appears. In the case of Dragon Ball FighterZ its trailer does not reflect the appearance of the versions for new consoles; The publication of an advance that allows to appreciate them is pending.

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot (Next Gen)

Departure Date or Window: January 13, 2023

Consoles: PS5, Xbox Series X|S

Dragon Ball FighterZ (Next Gen)

Departure Date or Window: 2023

Consoles: PS5, Xbox Series X|S

One Piece Odyssey

Departure Date or Window: January 13, 2023

Consoles: PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC

Sword Art Online Last Recollection

Departure Date or Window: 2023

Consoles: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC

Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road of Heroes

Departure Date or Window: 2023

Consoles: Nintendo Switch, PS4, iOS, Android

My Hero Ultra Rumble

Departure Date or Window: 2023

Consoles: Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC

Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest the Adventure of Dai

Departure Date or Window: 2023

Consoles: Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, PC

