The mini-series “Pluto” receives high ratings from viewers on aggregator sites: the release rating on IMDb is 8.9 points out of 10, and on Rotten Tomatoes the audience score is even higher – 97%. Many in their reviews called “Pluto” a love letter to fans and a worthy adaptation of “Astro Boy” by Osamu Tezuka, while others noted that this is one of the main anime releases of the fall, which successfully rethinks the work of one of the main manga authors of the last century.

“Pluto” was released on October 26 after six years of production: work on a film adaptation of the manga of the same name was reported back in 2017. The script is based on “Astro Boy” Osamu Tezuka, whom fans of Japanese comics and other authors call the god of manga. It was his work that laid the foundations of modern manga and anime. For “Pluto,” they took the story arc “The Greatest Robot of Earth,” which was published between 1964 and 1965.

Naoki Urasawa, with the permission of his son Osamu Tezuka, transformed the original story: the author chose a darker tone of the narrative and a change of genre. The work of Osamu Tezuka is an adventure and fantasy manga aimed at boys and young men aged 12 to 18 years. “Pluto” is a detective noir thriller with elements of science fiction.

Pluto is set in a fictional future where humans and androids try to coexist. In the center of the plot is the robot detective Gesicht, he is investigating a series of mysterious murders, among the dead there are both people and androids. The android boy Atom comes to his aid, and together they try to catch the serial killer.

