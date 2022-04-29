Koch Media has announced the many new products that will be released during the month of May for the label Anime Factory. Among the new arrivals we find You are beyond – Over the skyanimated feature film by Yoshinobu SenaAnd Time Bokan – The time machinesremastered version made for the 60th anniversary of Tatsunoko.

Let’s find out all the details together thanks to the press release issued by the publishing house.

Koch Media – Anime Factory news coming in May

You are beyond – Over the sky

A touching love story between two worlds

Type: Anime

Direction: Yoshinobu Sena

Year: 2020

Label: Anime Factory

LIMITED EDITION + BOOKLET + 5 CARDS DVD 1 DISC BLU-RAY 1 DISC

From May 19th on DVD and Blu-ray

The directorial debut of the eclectic artist Yoshinobu Sena. The film successfully premiered at the Sheffield Loves Anime Festival during the Scotland Loves Animation event.

Mio is a girl unable to make serious efforts in studying. She lives with a certain cheerfulness, having a good time with her childhood friend Arata and her friend Madoka. One of those days Mine, when Ayukawa announced that she likes Arata, realizes that she likes Arata too. However, fearing that the relationship between the three will crumble, he tells her that he will cheer for her. Mio, no longer knowing what she has to do, purposely takes a detached attitude towards Arata and the two argue. Realizing that in her misunderstanding she was simply running away from what she feels she decides to face Arata, and as she heads to him in the rain to make up she has a car accident …

Techno Ninja Gatchaman

The new version of the heroes Tatsunoko for the first time in a new edition with HD masters

Type: Anime

Direction: Hiroyuki Fukushima

Year: 1994

Label: Anime Factory

LIMITED EDITION + BOOKLET DVD 1 DISC BLU-RAY 1 DISC

From May 19th on DVD and Blu-ray

On the occasion of the 60th anniversary of Tatsunoko Production. Remake of the classic television series of the 70s, with high quality animations and suggestive atmospheres, proposed in a new edition with HD master, Italian subtitles faithful to the original and booklet.

Year 2066. Beoluke, dictator of the state of Hontworl, announces the exit of his country from the United Nations and the establishment of a new political-military bloc. A few days later, the capital of the republic of Trad is razed to the ground in a single night by a mysterious force. Meanwhile, violent atmospheric and geological phenomena begin to be recorded. A mysterious flying object 400 meters long is glimpsed in a cluster of clouds. What can link these events? In front of an astonished council of scientists from all over the world, Dr. Nanbu announces that everything has now begun and that the only weapon left to humanity is called Gatchaman.

Time Bokan – The time machines

The long-awaited debut of Time Bokan in a new edition with HD master

Type: Anime

Direction: Akira Shigino

Year: 1993

Label: Anime Factory

LIMITED EDITION + BOOKLET DVD 1 DISC BLU-RAY 1 DISC

From May 19th on DVD and Blu-ray

On the occasion of the 60th anniversary of Tatsunoko Production. Remake of the classic Time Bokan series, with high quality animations and tributes to the immortal characters Tatsunoko, proposed in a new edition with HD master, Italian subtitles faithful to the original and booklet.

The good guys always win, but the bad guys are nicer. And the nicest villains of all are the very unfortunate TIME BOKAN trio. In this OAV there are all the groups of villains of the series engaged in a daring race aboard the most unlikely vehicles and studded with the most sinister and mean shots. But all this is just an excuse to review together, for the first and only time, all the Tatsunoko heroes: Gatchaman, Polymar, Yattaman, Tekkaman, Kyashan … and many, many others, in an avalanche of quotes capable of testing the preparation of every anime fan!