Koch Media has announced many new home videos coming in the course of the month of April for the label Anime Factory. Among the upcoming news we find KARASthe latest hero created by Tatsunoko ProductionAnd Violet Evergarden – The moviean animated feature film from 2020 that concludes the highly acclaimed series of Kyoto Animation.

Let’s find out all the news of Anime Factory which will be released in April.

Koch Media – Anime Factory news coming in April

Violet Evergarden – The movie

The final film of the famous Kyoto Animation series

Kind: Anime

Film director: Taichi Ishidate

Year: 2020

Edition: Anime Factory

LIMITED EDITION + 5 CARDS DVD 1 DISC BLU-RAY 1 DISC

From 21 April on DVD and Blu-ray

The animated film that marks the rebirth of the famous animation studio Kyoto Animation (Liz and the blue bird, Haruhi Suzumiya’s Melancholy, K-On!) Destroyed by the tragic arson attack in July 2019.

The poignant and unmissable conclusion of Violet Evergarden’s story in a blockbuster and award-winning film at home, directed by series director Taichi Ishidate and embellished with music by Evan Call (Josée, the Tiger and the Pisces), arrives for the first time time on home video.

On the anniversary of Gilbert’s mother’s death, Violet offers her flowers as if to take her place. One day she meets her brother, Colonel Diethard, who claims Gilbert should be forgotten, but Violet simply replies “I’ll never be able to forget him.” At that moment, a business call comes to Violet. Meanwhile, a letter with an unknown address is found in the warehouse of the postal company …

Paul’s fantastic world

The classic Tatsunoko for the first time in a new edition with HD masters for the first time on Blu-ray

Kind: Anime

Direction: Hiroshi Sasagawa

Year: 1976

Label: Anime Factory

LIMITED EDITION + BOOKLET DVD 8 DISCS BLU-RAY 6 DISCS

From 21 April on DVD and Blu-ray

On the occasion of the 60th anniversary of Tatsunoko Production.

The series created by Tatsunoko (Yattaman, Time Bokan) directed by Hiroshi Sasagawa (Kyashan, Ransie the witch), for the first time in a new edition with unreleased HD masters, booklets and new subtitles faithful to the original. Contains episodes 01-50 that make up the complete series A mysterious entity enters Pakkun, one of Paul’s puppets, coming to life and revealing the ability to stop time. Paul and his friend Nina will thus enter Wonderland, the place from which Pakkun comes, an enchanted world where strange creatures coexist and threatened for some time by the evil Belt Satan. And so Paul, Nina, Pakkun and the faithful dog Doppe begin an adventure, which will take them to a fantastic world.

KARAS

The latest great super hero Tatsunoko arrives on home video for the first time

Kind: Anime

Direction: Keiichi Sato

Year: 2005

Label: Anime Factory

LIMITED EDITION + BOOKLET DVD 1 DISC BLU-RAY 1 DISC

From 7 April on DVD and Blu-ray

On the occasion of the 60th anniversary of Tatsunoko Production.

From visionary director Keiichi Sato (Kuroshitsuji, Tiger & Bunny) an unreleased intriguing noir series that combines science fiction elements with the world of Japanese legends for the first time in home video. Contains episodes 1-6 that make up the complete Tokyo series. A chaotic city that completely absorbs people and influences their way of life. The inhabitants of the city, however, do not know that next to them there is a supernatural world populated by demons. However, not all paranormal phenomena go unnoticed: when a series of strange murders begins to disturb the public peace, the Police Department creates a section to investigate the mysterious events. A warrior in armor, Karas, stands in defense of the city.

Hurricane Polymar: Holy Blood

The new version of the hero Tatsunoko also arrives in Blu-ray format for the first time

Kind: Anime

Direction: Akiyuki Shinbo

Year: 1996

Label: Anime Factory

LIMITED EDITION + BOOKLET DVD 1 DISC BLU-RAY 1 DISC

From 7 April on DVD and Blu-ray

On the occasion of the 60th anniversary of Tatsunoko Production.

Remake of the classic television series of the 70s, with quality animations and suggestive atmospheres, proposed in a new edition with HD master, Italian subtitles faithful to the original and booklet. At the beginning of the 21st century, the population of the Earth is approaching 10 billion inhabitants. Too many, to the point that resources may not be enough, leading the entire planet to biological collapse. Unless we radically change the very nature of man, to the point of allowing him to survive in new environments. On a nightmare night, a scientific research team is literally torn apart. A few days later, a mysterious package is delivered to Takeshi Yoroi, aide to Jo Kuruma, Tokyo Plus’ most ramshackle detective. It is the beginning of humanity’s latest legend.

Mimì and the National Volleyball Team – Volume 4

The conclusion of one of the most popular sports series for the first time in Blu-ray format

Kind: Anime

Direction: Eiji Okabe, Fumio Kurokawa, Yoshio Takeuchi

Year: 1971

Label: Anime Factory

LIMITED EDITION + BOOKLET DVD 4 DISCS BLU-RAY 4 DISCS

From 7 April on DVD and Blu-ray

For the first time in Blu-ray format the complete series in a collector’s box.

The classic of animation has now become a cult title, precursor of the story of female sports, taken from the manga by Chikako Urano. Mimì Ayuhara has a great passion for volleyball. Joining a team of girls who are all called “lazy”, Mimì, with a great deal of willpower and hard sacrifices, will be able to make her disastrous team one of the strongest, ready to face fierce and motivated rivals for get to the most coveted goal: the national team.