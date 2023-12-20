PLAION Pictures has revealed the new Home Videos that we will be able to purchase in January 2024 for the label Anime Factory. From January 25th the animated film will be available on DVD and Blu-Ray Poupelle of the city of chimneys made by STUDIO4°C. But that's not all, from the same day it will be possible to purchase the eighth box for the beloved DRAGON BALL SUPERwhich contains episodes 92 to 104.
Anime Factory – January 2024 releases
Poupelle of the city of chimneys
From January 25th on DVD and Blu-ray
A modern fairy tale that successfully mixes elements of the best tradition of children's cinema by Steven Spielberg with Tim Burton-style atmospheres.
Made by STUDIO4°C and box office hit in Japan with over 21 million dollars, nominated for the Animation of the Year Excellence Award at the Japan Academy Awards and presented in competition at the main international festivals including the Annecy Festival.
In the city of chimneys the air is perpetually gray due to the countless chimneys that constantly emit smoke. Residents have long abandoned any belief that anything exists beyond this sad blanket of ash. Except Bruno the tailor, who always told stories of a sky full of stars, until he suddenly disappeared. Bruno's son, Lubicchi, works as a chimney sweep. A lonely boy until he meets Poupelle, a cute monster made of garbage.
FORM
Genre: Anime
Director: Yusuke Hirota
Year: 2020
Label: Anime Factory
LIMITED EDITION + 4 CARDS + BOOKLET
DVD 1 DISC
BLU-RAY 1 DISC
EXTRAS AND BONUS FEATURES
- Teasers
- Original Preview
- Italian trailer
- 4 collectible cards
- Exclusive booklet with interviews, character sheets, insights, production notes and making of
DRAGON BALL SUPER Box 8
From January 25th on DVD and Blu-ray
The series dedicated to the most beloved heroes of Japanese animation and set after the conclusion of DRAGON BALL Z, continues on home video in the complete edition, in the full uncensored version and with new subtitles faithful to the original dialogues.
(Contains episodes 92 ~ 104)
At Goku's request, Zeno organizes the Tournament of Power, a martial arts competition between all the Universes. But this will be the beginning of universal destruction! What will the winner of the tournament get? And what will the losers face? What type of combat will the warriors chosen from each Universe have to face?
FORM
Genre: Anime
Director: Ryota Nakamura, Tatsuya Nagamine
Year: 2017
Label: Anime Factory
LIMITED EDITION + CARD + BOOKLET
3 DISC DVD
BLU-RAY 2 DISCS
EXTRAS AND BONUS FEATURES
- Opening Textless
- Ending Textless
- New subtitles faithful to the original dialogues
- Collectible cards
- Exclusive booklet with episode guide and illustration gallery
