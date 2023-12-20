PLAION Pictures has revealed the new Home Videos that we will be able to purchase in January 2024 for the label Anime Factory. From January 25th the animated film will be available on DVD and Blu-Ray Poupelle of the city of chimneys made by STUDIO4°C. But that's not all, from the same day it will be possible to purchase the eighth box for the beloved DRAGON BALL SUPERwhich contains episodes 92 to 104.

Anime Factory – January 2024 releases Poupelle of the city of chimneys From January 25th on DVD and Blu-ray A modern fairy tale that successfully mixes elements of the best tradition of children's cinema by Steven Spielberg with Tim Burton-style atmospheres. Made by STUDIO4°C and box office hit in Japan with over 21 million dollars, nominated for the Animation of the Year Excellence Award at the Japan Academy Awards and presented in competition at the main international festivals including the Annecy Festival. In the city of chimneys the air is perpetually gray due to the countless chimneys that constantly emit smoke. Residents have long abandoned any belief that anything exists beyond this sad blanket of ash. Except Bruno the tailor, who always told stories of a sky full of stars, until he suddenly disappeared. Bruno's son, Lubicchi, works as a chimney sweep. A lonely boy until he meets Poupelle, a cute monster made of garbage. FORM

Genre: Anime

Director: Yusuke Hirota

Year: 2020

Label: Anime Factory LIMITED EDITION + 4 CARDS + BOOKLET

DVD 1 DISC

BLU-RAY 1 DISC EXTRAS AND BONUS FEATURES Teasers

Original Preview

Italian trailer

4 collectible cards

Exclusive booklet with interviews, character sheets, insights, production notes and making of DRAGON BALL SUPER Box 8 From January 25th on DVD and Blu-ray The series dedicated to the most beloved heroes of Japanese animation and set after the conclusion of DRAGON BALL Z, continues on home video in the complete edition, in the full uncensored version and with new subtitles faithful to the original dialogues. (Contains episodes 92 ~ 104) At Goku's request, Zeno organizes the Tournament of Power, a martial arts competition between all the Universes. But this will be the beginning of universal destruction! What will the winner of the tournament get? And what will the losers face? What type of combat will the warriors chosen from each Universe have to face? FORM

Genre: Anime

Director: Ryota Nakamura, Tatsuya Nagamine

Year: 2017

Label: Anime Factory LIMITED EDITION + CARD + BOOKLET

3 DISC DVD

BLU-RAY 2 DISCS EXTRAS AND BONUS FEATURES Opening Textless

Ending Textless

New subtitles faithful to the original dialogues

Collectible cards

Exclusive booklet with episode guide and illustration gallery

