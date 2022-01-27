Koch Media announces the exits Anime Factory for the month of February 2022. These include the DVD and Blu-ray version of the feature film Doraemon – The Movie 2, outgoing on February 17, the OAV Collection by Lum – The girl from space and finally the film fresh from its launch in Italian cinemas, Digimon Adventure Last Evolution Kizuna, both available from the same day.

Doraemon – The Movie 2 – Blu-ray + Collectible Card (Blu-ray or DVD) The long-awaited sequel to the blockbuster film Doraemon 3D – The Film (2014) on Blu-ray with Collectible Card. The second film that celebrates the 50th anniversary of the first publication of the Doraemon comic stories. Director: Ryuichi Yagi Extra contents: Lum – Space Girl – OAV Collection (Blu-ray or DVD) The awaited collection of the special episodes of Lum – the Girl from Space, in a new complete, unabridged version, remastered by HD master and for the first time, in Blu-ray format, including the unreleased episodes dubbed in Italian. Director: Kazuo Yamazaki Extra contents: Trailer

Original abbreviations

Episodes 2 and 11 dubbed in Italian for the first time

Contains 2 collectible cards Digimon Adventure – Last Evolution Kizuna – Limited Edition Blu-ray + Card + Booklet (Blu-ray or DVD) After the cinematic success, the latest adventure of Taichi, Agumon and all the others arrives in Limited Edition Blu-ray by Anime Factory with an exclusive 44-page Booklet with interview with the director, character sheets, insights, galleries and Collectible Cards. Director: Tomohisa Taguchi Extra contents: Teaser

Promotional Video

Original Preview

Cinematic trailers

Source: Koch Media