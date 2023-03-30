From the April 20th Anime Factory will release on Blu-ray and DVD Goodbye, Dongles!the animated film by Atsuko Ishizuka and animated by the studio MAD HOUSE.

It is possible to book the film on home video through the official store Fan Factory in editions Limited Edition Blu-ray, Limited Edition DVD and Ultra Limited Edition Blu-ray + DVD. More details on the film can be found below.

Goodbye, Dongles!

The film directorial debut of the talented Atsuko Ishizuka (A Place Further Than the Universe) with an original subject, created by the famous studio MAD HOUSE (Paranoia Agent, The Girl Who Leapt Through Time)presented in competition at the 2022 Annecy Film Festival and nominated for the 2023 Mainichi Film Awards.

Rome is a boy who lives in a country town not far from Tokyo. Failing to settle in his surroundings, he forms a team of only two people, the “DonGlees”, with a poorly integrated subject like him, Totally. Even though Toto went to a Tokyo high school and they separated, their relationship certainly hasn’t changed. First grade summer vacation. It all started with an offhand comment from drops, who had just joined the “DonGlees”. Roma and Toto, who have been framed as guilty of a mountain fire for being carried away by Drop’s words, are forced to go in search of a drone that has disappeared across the sky to find proof of their innocence. The little adventure of a summer will eventually evolve into a great adventure that will radically change the lives of the boys.

Source: Anime Factory