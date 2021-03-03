When we talk about anime, one of the topics that fans are most passionate about are the best couples of their favorite stories, especially those that are well written (or at least have an acceptable development).

That is why in this special we gave ourselves the task of making a list with the 10 best anime couples, whether you have seen them in classics or in Dragon ball, or in more recent titles, such as Re: Zero.

Top 10 anime couples

(We remind you that order has nothing to do with it, and you can choose your favorite and the # 1 in your heart).

Tomoya and Nagisa | Clannad

This story from 2007 is one of those animes that they will always recommend to make you cry, but amid so much tragedy, the love, tenderness and respect they share Nagisa Y Tomoya It is one of the purest and most fan favorites.

Bulma and Vegeta | Dragon Ball Z

A classic of classics. Who would have thought that the proud prince of the Saiyans would have fallen in love with one of the smartest women on Earth? Bulma Y Vegeta They may seem opposites, but they actually complement each other quite well.

Inuyasa and Kagome | Inuyasha

Despite a rather complicated start, the patience of Kagome and the good heart of Inuyasha (despite his bad mood) they achieved the unthinkable, and we even have the family sequel with Yashahime.

Asuna and Kirito | Sword Art Online

One of the most popular pairs of modern titles. Though Kirito may be one of the protagonists with more girls in his harem, it seems that he will only have eyes and heart for Asuna, as he has already shown over several seasons.

Subaru and Emilia | Re: Zero

A controversial couple, especially for the appearance of the sweet RemHowever, in both anime and light novels, Subaru He has already made a decision, and it is to spend his whole life next to Emilia.

Edward and Winry | Fullmetal alchemist

Perhaps one of the fan favorite couples of all time. How to forget the ‘Equivalent exchange: I’ll give you half of my life in exchange for half of yours‘? Definitely Edward even being a silly alchemist he can’t stop loving Winry.

Okabe and Kurisu | Steins; Gate

What is more romantic than a love that transcends time and space? Okabe Y Kurisu They are not a couple who usually appear so frequently on the tops of the best anime, but they certainly should. Despite their setbacks, little by little we are realizing that they are for each other.

Takeo and Yamato | Ore monogatari

We arrived at the land of the shojos, the romantic terrain par excellence. And this couple is one of the healthiest, most tender and out of the ordinary. Without a doubt many of us were happy to see that Takeo was reciprocated with a love as great as that of Yamato.

Sawako and Kazehaya | Kimi ni Todoke

Another of the relationships in which neither of the two is toxic or abusive, in Kimi ni Todoke, Kazehaya help to Sawako to be more confident in herself, while she makes him happy just by existing. Yeah, we got cheesy already. And we highly recommend this anime.

Utena and Anthy | Revolutionary Girl Utena

We close with a flourish with an iconic couple for their time. The relationship of Utena Y Anthy it is based on making the other their best version, and facing a world that wants to impose their roles and prejudices on them. Without a doubt one of the best lesbian representations in anime.

Do you agree with this top? We know we were missing several, who would you add? Let us know in the comments.

Remember that several of these animes can be seen on the streaming platform of your choice, such as Crunchyroll, Funimation, Netflix Y Amazon prime.



