The AI is becoming more and more popular, it goes from creating simulations of characters in a realistic format to allowing us to “communicate” with them through text, this is usually very interesting. Nevertheless, there is a very controversial AI application, we refer to when we talk about the generation of art. Regarding this, an anime convention in LA decided to prohibit this modality in its merchandise.

Resistance to the development and recognition of art created by AI maintains a tense environment, even the Animé Los Angeles convention -ALA- has a rigid stance for its space, took the determination of recognize AI art as counterfeit merchandise, because of this, it will not allow it in its exhibitions.

In his statement you can read the following:

“AI-generated artworks and their place in the convention space (exhibition halls, artist alleys, etc.) have recently become a focal point in many online discussions. Our staff have been observing the discussion and have determined that based on the current nature of its implementation and lack of consideration for artists, we cannot in good faith allow this type of product to exist in our space.”

He firmly stated that will not accept AI art being commercialized in their spaces. If this happens, it will be designated as counterfeit or contraband merchandise, which will result in its immediate removal. In turn, they reiterated their commitment to their contributing artists who generate the identity of the convention.

It was highlighted that, out of respect for these, AI art will not be recognized as official in your instances. Although they mentioned that they will continue the discussion around AI for the future, which means that they will see how the topic evolves and, maybe in the future we can have a different resolution.

Regarding the recent discussions involving AI-generated art, we have concluded its place at Animé LA; please find our policy on AI-generated art below: pic.twitter.com/kQo2xtsojm — 🌊Anime Los Angeles 18 @ LBCC 2023🌴 (@AnimeLosAngeles) November 15, 2022

This convention showed its position, it remains to be seen how it affects the position that the others will take.

What are the reasons why art developed by AI is not considered ethical?

It should be noted that in terms of art, AI is attacked from the perspectives of plagiarism and montage. It starts from the assumption that it could not develop sensations in its spectators, a fact that would impede its effect and make its quality of catharsis impossible.

However, it must be remembered that the concept of art is more than just lurid and slippery.

When will the Animé Los Angeles convention take place?

It is dated for January 2023 at the Long Beach Convention Center.

