Asexuality is usually recognized as a distinction that can be conceived as unnatural and therefore “bad”. However, everyone can live their sexuality as they please, as long as we keep things clear to ourselves and expose them in the same way to others when required.

However, it should be noted that binary and reproduction are often the social norm. For this reason, it is likely that some of the characters that we will mention below will seem strange to you and you will think, “but if Goku had children, of course he is heterosexual”, when the truth is that on a narrative level, Toriyama took it out of his mind. sleeve.

When we returned to see Goku, he was simply married with children, and it’s not that he was just a shonen and therefore the romance did not develop. Although it is true that the demographic delivery plus the author’s style imply a particular development, Goku did not seem really interested in his partner and its fruits either, especially if we compare him with other characters in the same story, such as his son. Gohan.

Goku from Dragon Ball

Source: Toei Animation

Definitely Goku is one of the emblematic asexual anime characters, more for being forced to comply with the norm some time later, a little too late, which made even more evident the fact that “it was necessary” for Goku to enter the heteronorm canon.

Monkey D. Luffy from One Piece

The boy has only one goal in life and that is to find the one piece to be the King of the Pirates, who yearns for the ultimate glory and most of all the adventure that comes with it. However, he does not give much indication of enjoying more than friendship, when we know that love has a place everywhere as long as there is a will.

Source: Toei Animation

Luffy loves to live perse, so he is one of the anime characters that we consider asexual because of his maritime adventure-loving spirit.

Saitama from One Punch Man

Source: Madhouse

One Punch Man is one of the most powerful characters in anime. However, he has little interest in either glory or sexuality. Our dear Saitama is a fighter like no other who, at this point in the manga, is facing an awkward shipping situation, let’s see how it ends, despite the fact that at least the hero doesn’t even seem to notice the interest.

L from Dead Note

L He is a highly intelligent person, however, he is more interested in sweets and puzzles than even socializing with friends or co-workers.

Source: Madhouse

L he is one of the favorite anime characters and he is also one of our asexual characters.

Theresa of Claymore

claymore It’s an anime that only got a short season, the story proposes a very kind sisterhood and although some girls forge different bonds, there are others that, at least for romance, don’t seem to need much.

Source: Madhouse

Teresa is the vertebra that directs the life of Clare, the protagonist of the story, in several ways and she does not seem to have an interest in sexuality either.

Teresa is one of the most powerful girls in claymore.

ash from pokemon

Ash went on a journey that seemed endless, starting in 1997 and seeing its animated completion in 2022. We knew Ash since he was little and got to see some nuances of his growth, however, since his dream was so huge and had multiple companies, we managed to see that he had little interest in developing other types of approaches.

Source: OLM Inc.

Ash is one of the asexual anime characters in our selection. Although we do have this account, he is still a little boy, but we consider that his brand new adventures are not so childish either (it is practically going backpacking through life).

Nokazaki by Nokazaki-kun

Nokazaki is a very illustrious adolescent mangaka, he makes an effort at all times and the truth is that he doesn’t care about anything else. In fact, the lead girl has a very precise romantic interest in him, and he doesn’t even notice it.

No matter how many moments for a chemical explosion there are, Nokazaki doesn’t have many nuances that interest him from that perspective.

Source: Studio Dogakobbo

Nokazaki has very well established goals and nothing more than that motivates him every day. Although she will slowly begin to live with younger people and develop her skills better.

Goblin Slayer Orcbolg

Our dear hunter is a very interesting person, too powerful and kind. He has a dark past and generally has a hard time socializing, but contrary to his intentions to improve his communication skills among his peers, he seems much less interested in engaging in conversations with a more flirtatious tinge.

Source: White Fox

However, goblin slayer It is a beautiful figure that we all love. We are waiting for its second season, remember that to see it you should have seen the previous movie of it.

Inosuke from Demon Slayer

Inosuke is the most callous boar-headed hunter in demon slayer, but not in a bad way, we just know that he has a somewhat particular perspective on socialization. However, unlike Zenitsu or Kanroji, for example, he has a more combative purpose in life than himself.

Source: Ufotable

anime and diversity

Remember that it is very important that diversity is expressed in all possible media and we consider it especially necessary that it be shown in the anime that is our habitual consumption.

Opening our thinking and sheltering diversity is our task as a society, recognizing the structures in our vast geeky world and embracing them for what they are helps us to become aware of and respect diversity in this vast world.

