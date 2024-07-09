Nexo Digitalin collaboration with Yamato Videoannounces the new season of the festival Anime at the Cinemawhich will open next September with CYBORG 009 VS DEVILMAN.

This crossover will be available in Italian cinemas September 9, 10, 11 and will be followed by three more exciting animated films. Below is the full schedule and, after the trailer, further details.

IT’S THE CROSSOVER BETWEEN TWO ICONS OF JAPANESE ANIMATION, CYBORG 009 VS DEVILMAN arrives in theaters

On September 9, 10, 11, the anime that brings one of Go Nagai’s most famous horror characters face to face with the cyborgs created by Shotaro Ishinomori opens the new Anime Season at the Cinema

It arrives on the big screen for the first time only September 9, 10 and 11 CYBORG 009 VS DEVILMANthe unreleased film version dubbed in Italian of the 2015 crossover that pits two cult characters from Japanese manga against each other. This is the first title of the new Season of the Anime at the Cinemathe exclusive project by Nexo Studios distributed in collaboration with Yamato Videowhich will also bring to theaters in autumn 2024 Fist of the North Star – The Movie And The Last: Naruto The Movieas well as other titles that will be announced in the coming months. The list of theaters that will program the season will be available soon on nexostudios.it.

Directed by Jun Kawagoe on the subject and screenplay of Tadashi Hayakawa, CYBORG 009 VS DEVILMAN sees the fans of the two historic sagas together for the first time in an animated product. A source of inspiration for several animated feature films and three anime series, Cyborg 009 is a manga created by Shotaro Ishinomorioriginally published in installments in Japan by Shōnen Gahōsha in the magazines Shōnen Magazine and Shōjo Comic. Devilman was instead born as a manga by Go Nagai published in Kōdansha’s Weekly Shōnen Magazine between 1972 and 1973 and collected in five tankōbon. The work soon demonstrated its transmedia essence thanks to the Toei Animation anime television series, the OVA adaptation, the live-action film adaptation and numerous spin-off manga. Along with Mazinger Z and Mao Dante, Devilman is considered one of the author’s most famous series, so much so that the anime contributed to the development and success of Japanese animation in the 1970s in what is considered its golden decade.

In CYBORG 009 VS DEVILMAN, After discovering the existence of demons in Tokyo, the original Cyborg team led by Dr. Gilmore finds themselves in conflict with Devilman. Meanwhile, a greater threat emerges when Dr. Adams, a scientist from the mysterious war-mongering Black Spectre, unleashes his new line of Cyborg models against 009 and his friends…

This feature film manages to unite the two universes, playing with one of the typical devices of crossovers of this type: misunderstanding. Both protagonists will find themselves fighting against each other, thinking they are facing one of the usual enemies. Joe Shinamura, during his fight with Devilman, is convinced he is fighting against a member of the Black Spectre organization; on the other hand, the devil-man is sure he is in the presence of a demon that has merged with a machine…

The new Season Anime at the Cinema is an exclusive project of Nexo Studios distributed in collaboration with Yamato Video with the media partner MYMovies.it and ANiME GENERATION.

Anime Season at the Cinema

Fall 2024

September 9, 10 and 11

CYBORG 009 VS DEVILMAN

October 14, 15 and 16

FISTFUL WARRIOR – THE MOVIE

November 4, 5, 6

THE LAST: NARUTO THE MOVIE

December 9, 10 and 11

OVERLORD – THE MOVIE: CHAPTER OF THE HOLY KINGDOM

CYBORG 009 VS DEVILMAN

Based on the original comics by Shotaro Ishinomori and Go Nagai

A production of Toei Video Co., Ltd.

Produced by Hideki Tajima (Ishimori Pro), Yoshinaga Minami (Bee Media)

STAFF



Screenplay: Jun Kawagoe

Directed by: Jun Kawagoe

Animation Director: Noriko Ogura, Takeshi Itou

Music: Atsushi Yokozeki, Shiho Terada, Yoshichika Kuriyama

Opening Theme Cyborg 009 ~Nine Cyborg Soldiers~

Composer: JAM Project

Production Assistants: Mika Oikawa (Ishimori Pro)

Duration 90 minutes, Year 2015

The Italian voices:

with the special participation of Ivo De Palma, Massimo De Ambrosis and Jacopo Calatroni.

Dialogues and dubbing direction: Giorgio Bassanelli Bisbal